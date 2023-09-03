The Indiana State Sycamores fell 2-0 at Youngstown State on Farmers National Bank Field.
After beginning the year with four ties, Indiana State (0-2-4) followed its first defeat against Robert Morris in metropolitan Pittsburgh, Thursday with its third shutout loss Sunday.
The Penguins (4-1-1) scored on Maddie Keister’s goal in the 18th minute and Lianna Van Sice’s, in the 84th minute.
Two minutes before the insurance goal, junior forward Mackenzie Kent had an effort that hit the bottom of the bar but didn’t cross the line.
ISU had a season-high eight shots on frame but couldn’t break through.
The Sycamores had 14 attempts toward the frame, including four from Kent, three from defender Brooklyn Woods, who often hits set pieces, and two from junior Alexa Mackey, who has started all six matches and not come off.
The team started the year with one goal in three games.
They have created more opportunities with seven shots on frame in the two matches prior but have only had two goals in those outings.
Senior Maddie Alexander made five saves. The keeper has been solid to start the year and has 196 saves over her career. She has played all 540 minutes this campaign.
The Penguins keeper Brooklyn Kirkpatrick notched her second clean sheet of the year with seven stops.
Indiana State returns to Memorial Stadium on Thursday, to face the University of Tennessee at Martin, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m., and streamed on ESPN+. Coach Paul Lawrence is in search of his first win with the program.
