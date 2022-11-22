Indiana State cut a nine-point deficit to one in the final minute Tuesday night at the Gulf Coast Showcase, but Kansas City came up with its second upset in as many days and held on 63-61 to hand the Sycamores their first loss of the season.
The Kangaroos play the host team, Florida Gulf Coast, in Wednesday’s championship game. ISU will play Drexel in the 5 p.m. third-place game.
Cooper Neese, who had eight points in the last 30 seconds, hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to cut the lead to 62-61.
But it took the Sycamores nearly four seconds to foul. And when the second free throw was missed, the ball wound up in the hands of the shooter as the game ended.
“We wanted to win that game in the worst way, but we didn’t deserve it,” coach Josh Schertz said after the game, “and that was an example.”
Neither team shot well, but Indiana State led most of the first half and was ahead 39-33 when UMKC scored 11 straight points and led the rest of the way. Its 62-53 lead with 53 seconds left was the biggest for either team, but then Neese went to work with two 3-pointers and a 2-for-3 trip to the foul line.
“We could never get out and run,” Schertz pointed out. “Credit [the Kangaroos]. They were physical and bullied us, which is what they did to [tournament favorite] Toledo [in an 83-71 UMKC win on Monday].”
Courvoisier McCauley led ISU with 18 points, his fifth straight double-figure scoring outing, while Neese added 10, Xavier Bledson nine and Cam Henry eight. Henry and McCauley had six rebounds each and Henry had a team-high four assists.
“I thought we played very selfish offensively,” Schertz said. “We made poor rim decisions . . . it was about as bad an offensive performance as you can have. Selfish, soft — and another ‘s’ word — slow.”
The Sycamores had 18 turnovers, their highest total in the first five games, and sent the Kangaroos to the foul line for 31 attempts. ISU was just 10 for 19 at the foul line.
“You’re not going to win many games when the other team goes to the line 30 times,” Schertz said. “We got exposed in a lot of areas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.