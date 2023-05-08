After a weekend road sweep of Missouri Valley Conference rival Bradley, the Indiana State University baseball team hit the No. 25 spot of the latest USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The weekly poll involves a voting panel of 31 head coaches at NCAA Division I schools. The Sycamores are now 32-13 overall and 19-2 in the MVC.
ISU, ranked ninth nationally in the NCAA Division I RPI ratings, had been 31st in the coaches' voting. They tied for the No. 25 spot this week with Texas Tech (32-16). Wake Forest (39-7) moved into the No. 1 position in the USA Today poll, as LSU (37-10) dropped from the top spot to No. 2.
Coach Mitch Hannahs' Sycamores are also ranked 11th in the most recent Collegiate Baseball Top 25.
Indiana State begins its final regular-season homestand with a 5 p.m. game Tuesday against in-state rival Ball State at Bob Warn Field. It can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on 105.5-FM radio. ISU then hosts MVC foe Murray State for a three-game weekend series at Bob Warn Field, playing at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
With six conference games remaining, the Sycamores lead the Missouri Valley standings at 19-2, followed in the top three by Missouri State at 16-5 and Southern Illinois 13-8. ISU finishes with a three-game series May 18-20 at Missouri State in Springfield.
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll
(AP) The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Wake Forest (27) 39-7 771 2
2. LSU (4) 37-10 738 1
3. Arkansas 36-12 683 6
4. Vanderbilt 34-13 645 5
5. Florida 37-12 635 3
6. Stanford 31-13 612 7
7. South Carolina 36-11 590 4
8. Duke 32-13 496 10
9. Coastal Carolina 30-16 470 8
10. Connecticut 35-11 453 9
11. West Virginia 36-12 391 14
11. Campbell 36-10 391 13
13. Miami (Fla.) 31-16 371 11
14. Virginia 37-11 354 12
15. East Carolina 34-14 323 15
16. Kentucky 33-13 322 21
17. Boston College 30-16 236 17
18. Oregon State 33-14 229 20
18. Dallas Baptist 36-12 229 18
20. Tennessee 32-16 193 16
21. Clemson 31-17 187 NR
22. Oklahoma State 33-14 140 23
23. Maryland 33-16 125 NR
24. Texas San Antonio 36-12 82 NR
25. Indiana State 32-13 64 NR
25. Texas Tech 32-16 64 24
Dropped out: No. 19 Oregon (31-16); No. 22 Arizona State (29-18); No. 25 Louisville (29-18).
Others receiving votes: Oregon (31-16) 60; Southern Miss (32-15) 46; Arizona State (29-18) 29; Louisville (29-18) 19; North Carolina (29-17) 19; North Carolina State (31-15) 19; Alabama (32-16) 17; Indiana (34-14) 15; Florida Gulf Coast (35-12) 14; Texas (32-17) 11; Auburn (27-19) 9; Texas A&M (28-20) 7; Northeastern (36-9) 6; Cal State Fullerton (28-15) 4; Oral Roberts (36-11) 3; Notre Dame (26-19) 3.
