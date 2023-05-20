Indiana State is heading into next week's Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament on a considerable roll after completing a sweep of second-place Missouri State in a Saturday doubleheader.
After Friday's game was postponed by inclement weather in the Springfield area, the Sycamores beat their hosts 9-5 and 14-4 on Saturday at Hammons Field and will be the No. 1 seed in the tournament at Bob Warn Field that starts Tuesday.
The Bears had a chance to wrest the top seed away from the Sycamores by sweeping, but instead couldn't win a game on their own field. It was ISU's first sweep at Missouri State since 2005.
Mike Sears, Keegan Watson and Luis Hernandez all homered in Saturday's first game.
The Sycamores had an 8-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth when the Bears rallied for four runs. Zach Davidson came in for the save for ISU, striking out three in the last 1.1 innings.
Connor Fenlong got his ninth win but pitched just three innings -- and had his scoreless streak snapped by an unearned run -- for rest purposes. Simon Gregerson pitched four innings in relief, followed by Cameron Holycross, Brennyn Cutts and Davidson.
Watson finished 3 for 4 with a double and a homer while Sears, Hernandez, Randal Diaz and Miguel Rivera had multi-hit games.
In the second game, Adam Pottinger and Connor Hicks both homered and Lane Miller pitched into the seventh inning for coach Mitch Hannahs' team. ISU scored four times in the top of the first and three more times in the fourth.
Parker Stinson had three hits and his second four-RBI game of the series to lead the ISU attack, while Joe Kido scored three times. Miller got relief help from Kyle Cortner and Jacob Pruitt.
ISU is now 38-14 overall and finished 24-3 in the MVC. The Sycamores have won 30 of their last 33 games.
Missouri State finished the regular season 31-21, 18-9 in the Valley.
Indiana State plays its first tournament game at 4 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday game between Belmont and Illinois-Chicago. Missouri State, the second seed, plays in the following game Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's Murray State-Valparaiso game.
