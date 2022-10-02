Indiana State women’s soccer picked up a conference point on Sunday afternoon with a 1-1 draw against Northern Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
The visiting Panthers outshot the Sycamores 9-2 in the first half and led 1-0 at intermission, but ISU had 11 second-half shots, five by CeCe Wahlberg, and tied the score in the 78th minute on a rebound goal by Ella Gorrie. Tara Hoffman had a career-high nine saves for the Sycamores.
Now 2-6-3, 2-1-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Sycamores host Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday. UNI is now 1-2-2 in conference play.
Volleyball
Pairings drawn
- — The Indiana High School Athletic Association drew its volleyball sectional pairings Sunday night, with Terre Haute North getting a draw in a loaded Class 4A Avon Sectional.
At Edgewood, West Vigo got the tough bracket beginning with an opener against Indian Creek, while Northview opens with Owen Valley. At Eastern Greene, Sullivan drew the home team and Linton has a first-round bye.
Play begins Oct. 11 and championship matches will be Oct. 15.
Class 4A, at Avon — Plainfield vs. Brownsburg, Avon vs. Terre Haute South, Terre Haute North vs. Winner Match 1
Class 3A, at Edgewood — Indian Creek vs. West Vigo, Northview vs. Owen Valley, South Vermillion vs. Edgewood, Brown County vs. Winner Match 1
Class 2A, at Greencastle — Cloverdale vs. Southmont, North Putnam vs. Greencastle, South Putnam vs. Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke vs. Winner Match 1
Class 2A, at Eastern Greene — North Daviess vs. North Knox, Eastern Greene vs. Sullivan, Linton vs. Winner Match 1, South Knox vs. Winner Match 2
Class A, at Rossville — Faith Christian vs. Clinton Central, Rossville vs. North Vermillion, Fountain Central vs. Winner Match 1, Attica vs. Winner Match 2
Class A, at Clay City — Clay City vs. Dugger Union, Shakamak vs. White River Valley, Lighthouse Christian vs. North Central, Bloomfield vs. Winner Match 1
In college volleyball:
Belmont 3, Indiana State 0
- — At Nashville, Tenn., Katrina Gall had 14 kills and 12 kills and Jazzlyn Ford had 26 assists in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 Missouri Valley Conference loss on Saturday.
Now 2-10 overall and 1-3 in the MVC, ISU hosts Missouri State on Friday.
Belmont is coached by Terre Haute South graduate Katelyn (Bishop) Harrison.
Murray State 3, Indiana State 1
- — Friday night at Murray, Ky., Karinna Gall and Mallory Keller had 13 kills each and Storm Suhre had 12, but the host Racers won 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25. Emma Kaelin had 28 assists and Melina Tedrow had 23 digs.
Rose-Hulman 3, Defiance 0
- — At Defiance, Ohio, the visiting Engineers remained unbeaten in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-9 win.
The Engineers host Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday in the Cancer Research Game.
Tennis
Rose-Hulman 6, Franklin 3
- — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers swept all three doubles matches Saturday to improve to 4-1.
Taylor Goldman, Wynne Aldrich and Ella Dorfmueller won in both singles and doubles for Rose, which plays at Transylvania this Saturday.
Cross country
Smith, Eels win
- — At Jasonville, the Clay City boys and the Eastern Greene girls won the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference meets on Saturday.
Peyton Smith of Linton was the girls individual winner.
Golf
Two aces
- — At Mark’s Par 3, aces were recorded on Friday night and again on Sunday afternoon.
Jacob DeWitt, a Rose-Hulman freshman, got his first-ever hole-in-one Friday on the 184-yard third hole, using a 6-iron. His classmates Davis Rubel and Colin Flanagan witnessed the shot, which was on the longest hole on the course.
Sunday, Dan Newton of Terre Haute used a 50-degree wedge on the 105-yard eighth hole for his hole-in-one, witnessed by Joe Baker and Tom Price.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.