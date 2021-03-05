With every shot that swirled out, with every turnover that could have given the initiative to its opponent, Indiana State’s men’s basketball team walked a tightrope in its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal against Evansville on Friday at the Enterprise Center.
The reason the Sycamores didn’t fall? They were making it harder on the Purple Aces than Evansville was making it on them.
That’s no knock against Evansville, who held ISU to 28.6% shooting in the second half, but the Sycamores upped the ante and clamped down on the Aces to the tune of 19.2% shooting after halftime.
ISU’s defensive effort won out as the Sycamores advanced in a tense 53-43 victory that wasn’t decided until the final minutes.
“We played hard on the defensive end. When things aren’t falling on the offensive end? You pick it up and play good defense,” ISU center Tre Williams said.
ISU was able to win its first game at Arch Madness since 2016, ending a five-game losing streak.
“The defense has to a constant and it was in the second half. To shoot 29% [from the field], 20% from the three-point line and 57% from the line and still win? That’s unbelievable,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
Neither team had a player on its roster that had ever won a MVC Tournament game before. The nerves seemed to take hold in a second half in which the Sycamores and Aces combined for just 36 points.
“There was a little tenseness on the court today. You have to fight through those moments,” Williams said.
With ISU leading 47-43 with 2:33 left, the possession that determined the game occurred.
Jake LaRavia missed a three-point shot, but Williams flew in to get the offensive rebound. Julian Larry was then forced into a late shot clock 3-pointer at it missed.
Williams was there again to keep the ISU possession alive.
“It was definitely a momentum shifter. It slowed down the clock a little bit and we were able to get to our spot,” Key said.
Key would finish the possession, 70 seconds after it began, with a 16-foot fall-away jumper to make it 49-43.
Evansville would not recover and would not score for the remainder of the game. ISU held the Aces scoreless for the final 5 minutes, 56 seconds of the game.
“Indiana State made it difficult. Hats off to them. They did a really good job of guarding us in the second half,” Evansville center Evan Kuhlman said.
Key, who returned after missing two games with a right shoulder injury, led ISU with 19 points. Williams had 10 and was the only other ISU player to get into double-figure scoring.
Early on, the game went according to the pregame script. ISU shot the ball very well and inside the paint – the Sycamores would score 22 points in the paint in the first half. Evansville stretched possessions and stayed in the game via the 3-point line.
The Sycamores made nine of their first 12 shots to take a 21-14 lead, but Evansville stayed within touching range due to some well-timed 3-pointers.
After that? Both ISU and Evansville went into a funk. Neither team scored from the 9:15 to the 4:15 mark. Then it heated up again.
Evansville made its next four shots and briefly took the lead, but ISU finished the first half by scoring the last four to take a 31-29 halftime lead.
Both teams shot 50% or better in the opening half. Evansville was held back by eight turnovers, including five by point guard Shamar Givance.
Then the game ground to a halt in the second half.
Evansville tied the game twice, the last time at 36 with 13:52 left. ISU followed with scores on its next two possessions to take the lead.
From the 11:09 mark onward, neither team could break through.
“Evansville deserves a ton of credit. They played their tails off,” Lansing said.
ISU’s Cooper Neese hit a couple of important 3-point shots to help the Sycamores maintain the gap, but both teams struggled mightily. Evansville’s last points came via a Givance layup with 5:54 left.
It remained tense until Williams’ pair of offensive rebounds and Key’s bucket saved the day for the Sycamores.
“We stayed together as a team. You make a mistake? All right, we have the whole bench and coaches lifting us up and telling us to get through it,” Williams said.
ISU is scheduled to play at Noon on Saturday against No. 1 seed Loyola. The Ramblers trounced Southern Illinois 73-49 in Friday’s first quarterfinal.
ISU split its season series – played at Hulman Center in January – against the Ramblers.
