They say it's not how you start, but how you finish.
"They" were almost correct when it came to Indiana State's Homecoming contest against Illinois State, but not quite.
ISU had to dig itself out of poor starts in both halves — acutely so in the first half — and had a chance to pull a rabbit out of the hat at the end, but there was no escape from the close-loss hell the Sycamores have found themselves in.
Illinois State safety Keondre Jackson intercepted a pass from Sycamore quarterback Cade Chambers at the 1-yard line with 4 seconds left and the Sycamores were condemned to a 27-21 loss at Memorial Stadium.
It's the sixth loss in a row as the number six features prominently in ISU's frustration. It was the third loss out of four in MVFC action in which ISU lost by six. The other was by five.
"The wins aren't coming and it sucks, it truly does, but dang it, I wouldn't want to go to battle with anyone else. We have fight in us. We were down 20-0 and other teams I've been on would have let it get away. We just need to keep chopping," said ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix, who had a 67-yard TD catch, a 22-yard catch on 4th-and-20 on ISU's final series, and who was the intended receiver on the final interception in a 107-yard receiving day.
ISU (1-6, 0-4) was late to get off the mat in both halves and were statistically out-produced by the Redbirds. Illinois State had a 473-335 edge in total offense, a 27-17 edge in first downs, and individuals like quaterback Zach Annexstad (274 passing yards) and running back Wenkers Wright (180 rushing yards) were stout.
However, ISU finished both halves well, and Illinois State (5-2, 3-1) was held back by a special teams system failure in the middle of the game that kept the Redbirds from increasing their advantage.
Still, the Redbirds held on to earn their first win in Terre Haute since 2014.
"What led to the slow starts? A good question, something I need to give some thought," ISU coach Curt Mallory said. "The defense wasn't stopping them and we weren't moving the ball."
Players on both sides of the ball blamed themselves.
"We went three-and-out on four of our first six drives. We can't do that as an offense. That puts the defense in a tough spot. As an offense, that's what we strive not to do. We have to better in all positions, including me," said Chambers, who completed 14-for-33 pass attempts for 201 yards.
"We were shooting ourselves in the foot defensively. That's what happens when you don't communicate and what we're supposed to do. It can't happen if we want to win football games," ISU safety Rylan Cole said.
Illinois State put ISU's defense to the sword on the opening series, traveling 86 yards with little resistance. A 39-yard catch by Jerome Buckner set the tone as quarterback Zack Annexstad scored via a 9-yard keeper to make it 6-0.
Whatever hope ISU's offense had of responding in-kind were wiped out when a 41-yard catch by Hendrix was nixed via replay review.
Illinois State's second series added to the Sycamore pain. A 56-yard catch by Jalen Carr, who got a key block and who broke a tackle attempt by ISU cornerback Johnathan Edwards, made it 13-0 less than halfway through the first quarter.
The Redbirds had already piled up 142 yards in total offense by that point.
ISU's offense could not get out of gear and the Illinois State lead was 20-0 before the first quarter was done. An 18-yard catch by Brett Annexstad capped a 79-yard scoring drive. ISU seemed lost at sea.
"We didn't start fast. That's the obvious," Mallory said. "Starting down 20-0? That's a negative. The positive is that we came at them on some field goals and it kept us in the game."
They found safe harbor with a turnover. ISU's Maddix Blackwell picked off a pass early in the second quarter and the Sycamores were energized.
A 56-yard series was capped by a 1-yard Chambers sneak on 4th-and-goal. Despite a poor first quarter, ISU found itself down just 13.
And it stayed that way thanks to poor special teams from Illinois State. One field goal was blocked (after an earlier extra-point had been) and another chip-shot attempt before halftime ended in farce as the long snapper snapped the ball too early.
The Sycamores didn't start much better in the second half, but got away with it. A three-and-out to start resulted in a long drive by the Redbirds, but Illinois State were architects of their own doom again as a 30-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
Still, the Sycamores didn't get calibrated until Jake Hoper recovered an Illinois State fumble with 4:37 left in the third quarter.
ISU responded with a 65-yard scoring drive capped by a 1-yard Chambers touchdown scamper on fourth down. Despite all of its problems? The Sycamores only trailed 20-14.
Illinois State had one productive series in the second half and it was enough to give them an arm's length advantage. Annexstad finished a 64-yard series himself with a 3-yard touchdown run with 13:45 left to make it 27-14.
The Sycamores pulled back within six when Hendrix avoided a couple of tacklers and tip-toed on the sideline to break open a 67-yard touchdown catch and run to make it 27-21.
The Sycamores' defense stopped Illinois State on three subsequent series. ISU barely got past midfield on its first two chances, but its final drive truly threatened the outcome.
With 2:15 left and no timeouts, ISU marched into Illinois State territory, fueled largely by Chambers escapes from the pocket. With 17 seconds left, Hendrix converted a 4th-and-20 with a 22-yard catch to put ISU at the Illinois State 26.
Alas, it was a false dawn. ISU tried to hit Hendrix again on a sideline route to the end zone, but he was double-covered. Hendrix pushed off and got tangled with Illinois State cornerback Jeff Bowens while safety Jackson hauled in the game-clinching pick.
Another close and frustrating loss for the Sycamores.
"This team keeps playing and fighting hard. As long as we keep doing that? The wins will come," Mallory said.
ISU has another difficult game next Saturday as it travels to FCS No. 1 South Dakota State. It's the second time the Sycamores will face the top-ranked team in FCS this season.
