Indiana State made a splash in its Missouri Valley Conference opener on Saturday.
It came one day later than anticipated. The league home opener at Bob Warn Field was delayed due to inclement weather.
The Sycamores made sure their home fans got their money’s worth with a power-hitting clinic, a 10-1 thumping of Valparaiso.
“The first five weeks, I think you challenge yourselves with a tough schedule,” coach Mitch Hannahs said. “I think the important thing is that your team doesn’t get too mentally beat down from playing good clubs and feel like they are not good enough all season, as opposed to not good enough in those first five weeks. I think the big thing now is to work on getting better every day.”
A career showing in the box from redshirt senior Seth Gergely, 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI spearheaded the outburst.
“I think we were eager to get out here on the field and finally have some nice weather out in Terre Haute, for once,” Gergely said.
He came in batting 5-for-8 in the previous three games against Big Ten competition.
“[Today’s output] was definitely a stunner, seeing the second one go out was cool,” Gergely said. “I was pretty ecstatic after I was rounding first base on that one. I think the replay might show that. The goal at the end of the day is to have fun. I love doing it with the guys here, especially with the support that they show me [on] a weekly and daily basis and especially with some of the success I have had recently, it’s nice to have that.”
The convincing display by ISU (9-11, 1-0 ) extended to redshirt junior Grant Magill, who recorded three hits in four at-bats, two runs and an RBI.
Senior Miguel Rivera, sophomore Randal Diaz and redshirt junior Mike Sears notched multiple hits apiece. Sears had a homer and two RBI. He leads the team with five homers and 17 RBI.
Valpo (7-8, 0-1) was held in check by ISU redshirt junior pitcher Matt Jachec. He was pitching a shutout heading to the top of the seventh.
He had allowed one hit up to that point and the Sycamores scored a run in each of the first six innings.
“It gives me a lot of confidence to know I can go right at them,” Jachec said. “I don’t have to be too fine with it. We had a 10-run lead at one point so it gave me a lot of confidence to do my thing.”
In the seventh, with one down, Jachec allowed two hits to put runners on the corners. Redshirt junior second baseman Josue Urdaneta was unable to keep a grounder from scooting past and off his glove.
The only error for ISU plated Valpo’s lone run but was marked an earned run with the runner bound to score on the ground contact.
Jachec (2-2) later picked off the first base runner and had a strikeout, one of eight on the day, to end the inning.
In his eight innings of work, he didn’t walk any batters for the first time in five starts and allowed four hits and one earned run.
“The conference just means, we got to show up and we got to play well for entire weekends, and not just pop in and out,” Hannahs said. “Today was good. Anytime we have Matt Jachec on the mound, we feel like we can play with anyone in the country.”
While Jachec foreshadowed his day on the mound by tossing a strike to start the MVC opener, Gergely slapped the opening hit, a single to right field to make sure it wasn’t for naught.
In the bottom of the opening frame, he took second base on a steal before advancing to third as Diaz used his quickness to beat a throw after his two-hopper to third.
With runners on the corners, Sears drove a single up the gut to plate Gergely.
Two innings produced more than one run, this included the second frame as the Trees went up 4-0 after two batters got on base.
As sophomore designated hitter Luis Hernandez swung, the pitch hit his hand/wrist. Then, Magill executed a pristine bunt down the third base line that Valpo was unable to bare-hand snag to attempt a toss.
Hannahs noted this sequence of moving runners as a strength in the MVC opener.
A two-out bomb by Gergely past the right wall cleared the bags.
“Guys got some pitches up, and got them up in the wind,” Hannahs said. “It was certainly helpful, anything you got up in the air to right field was probably going to go out. I think the wind definitely benefited us, probably more than them.”
Then, Diaz went yard the other way. His homer to the left in the sixth was likely impacted by the wind.
“We were surprised the ball carried as well as it did to left [field],” Hannahs said. “Normally when that flag is pushing that hard [to right] it will knock those balls down.”
The game was 8-0 after four innings as Sears went yard to the left in the third.
The Sycamores smashed 15 hits, four for homers to earn their first win at home this year in three games.
The Sycamores, who have scored double-digit runs twice, are slated to finish their series against Valpo on Sunday with a doubleheader.
“Confidence and momentum are short-lived,” Hannahs said.
