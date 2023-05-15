A stellar season and the clinching of at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference championship has helped Indiana State climb into multiple college baseball national polls this week.
Coach Mitch Hannahs' Sycamores have records of 35-14 overall and 21-3 in the MVC after winning a home conference series against Murray State last weekend. Hannahs also got his 300th career win as ISU won two of three games from the visiting Racers.
On Monday, the release of multiple national polls showed ISU continuing to be among the top 25 ranked teams in Collegiate Baseball (at No. 9 among the country's NCAA Division I teams), the D1Baseball.com RPI (at No. 14) and USA Today's Coaches Poll (at No. 25). The Sycamores cracked the latest Baseball America Top 25 on Monday, climbing into the No. 25 spot. It marks Indiana State's first appearance in the Baseball America Top 25 since 2021.
ISU can secure sole possession of the MVC regular-season title by winning at least one game in this week's final MVC series against Missouri State at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute. The Sycamores and Bears play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Then, the MVC Tournament unfolds at Bob Warn Field next week from Tuesday, May 23 to Saturday, May 27.
