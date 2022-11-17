Thanks to the game’s last 11 or 12 minutes Thursday night, Josh Schertz will have a few teaching moments to pass on to his Indiana State men’s team.
But there wasn’t much to criticize in the 28 or 29 minutes before that, as the Sycamores had a lead that grew to 69-34 before settling for a 101-75 rout of visiting North Dakota State in Hulman Center.
It was ISU’s first triple-figure scoring output against a Division I opponent since a 1985 game against Tulsa.
It also was the first time this season that the visiting Bison had been outscored in the second half and two of NDSU’s first three opponents had been Kansas and Arkansas.
“A great win against a terrific program,” Schertz said after the game. “[The Bison are] going to win a lot of games this year.” NDSU was 23-10 last year and has won 82 games in the past four seasons.
But Thursday was ISU’s night.
Or, according to Courvoisier McCauley, “tonight was just my night.”
McCauley, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week, had a game-high 30 points in just 25 minutes on the court.
Cooper Neese added 16 and Cam Henry 15. Twelve of the 13 Sycamores who played got in the scoring column.
“Voss is just wired to score,” Schertz said.
McCauley had a 3-pointer, a driving layup and a 2-for-3 free throw performance as the Sycamores opened their first daylight with a 9-0 run for a 15-5 lead.
The Bison cut a 32-16 deficit to 34-24, only to have ISU answer with 11 straight points. After a basket by the visitors, the Sycamores got the last four points of the half, Henry working his way for a short jumper that beat the halftime buzzer.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Schertz said after the game. “That first half [a 49-26 lead] was our best of the year, for sure.”
NDSU opened the second half with a 6-2 run, cutting the lead to less than 20 points twice. But after missing their first two shots of the second half, the Sycamores hit their next seven — three baskets by Neese, a 3-pointer by Jayson Kent and three more 3-pointers from McCauley. The last of those, a fadeaway from the corner directly in front of the ISU bench, led to a technical foul when Julian Larry raced onto the court to hug his teammate.
“It felt good,” the senior transfer from DePaul said after the game. “My teammates were just getting me the ball.”
That was the shot that made the score 69-34, and the next hot hand came from NDSU freshman Tajavis Miller as the visitors played ISU more than evenly the rest of the way.
“Those last 11 or 12 minutes were pickup basketball both ways,” Schertz said after the game. But before that?
“We’re extremely focused right now,” said Neese. “The second half was not very good for us defensively, but North Dakota State is a great team, with great players. We just had a great night.”
Lost in the flurry of points was ISU’s defensive performance, especially early.
“If we’re not impacting the ball, they’re college basketball players and they’re going to make plays,” Neese added. “Being able to get the ball out of their best player’s hands [6-foot-11 Grant Nelson, averaging 15.7 points per game, was held to just three shots] . . . when you mix a high number of high-IQ guys together, good things are gonna happen.”
The Sycamores also had just three turnovers in the entire game, one of those an offensive foul.
Miller led the visitors with 20 points, all but three after halftime. Another freshman, Lance Waddles, and 6-10 Andrew Morgan scored 13 each and Luke Yoder and freshman Sam Hastreiter added 10 each.
McCauley, who attended Lincoln Memorial before transferring to DePaul, mentioned that he left Schertz with a 32-game winning streak.
“So that’s 35 or 36 [counting the exhibition win over Tusculum] in a row together,” Schertz confirmed. “[McCauley is] so passionate, such a great competitor and a great teammate.”
NORTH DAKOTA STATE (75) — Nelson 2-3 0-0 4, Morgan 6-9 1-2 13, T.Miller 7-13 3-5 20, Yoder 4-12 2-2 10, Skunberg 0-7 0-0 0, Hastreiter 3-5 2-2 10, Wheeler-Thomas 1-4 2-2 4, Waddles 4-10 4-4 13, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-65 FG, 15-19 FT, 75 TP.
INDIANA STATE (101) — Stephens 3-5 0-0 7, Neese 6-9 2-2 16, Henry 6-9 3-3 15, McCauley 10-15 4-6 30, Gibson 1-3 0-0 2, Larry 2-3 1-2 5, McKnight 1-4 1-2 3, Bledson 1-8 4-4 6, M.Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Kent 1-3 2-2 5, Avila 3-6 0-0 6, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 36-73 FG, 17-21 FT, 105 TP.
Halftime score — ISU 49, NDSU 26. 3-point shooting — NDSU 6-25 (T.Miller 3-8, Hastreiter 2-3, Waddles 1-6, Skunberg 0-2, Wheeler-Thomas 0-2, Yoder 0-4), ISU 12-33 (McCauley 6-11, Neese 2-3, Kent 1-2, Hobbs 1-2, Stephens 1-3, M.Miller 1-4, McKnight 0-1, Henry 0-2, Avila 0-2, Bledson 0-3). Total fouls — NDSU 14, ISU 17. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — Larry, Morgan. Turnovers — NDSU 15 (Nelson 5), ISU 3 (Bledson 2, Larry). Rebounds — NDSU 41 (Morgan 9), ISU 34 (Henry 5, McCauley 5, Gibson 5, Bledson 5, Neese 3, Kent 3, McKnight 2, Stephens, Martin, Hobbs, Team 3). Assists — NDSU 8 (Yoder 4), ISU 19 (Gibson 5, McCauley 4, Bledson 3, Avila 2, Stephens, Neese, Henry, Larry, Martin). Steals — NDSU 1 (Wheeler-Thomas), ISU 9 (Henry 4, McCauley 2, Stephens, Gibson, Kent). Blocks — NDSU 2 (T.Miller, Yoder), ISU 5 (Larry 2, Neese, Kent, Avila). Att — 3,000.
Next — Indiana State (3-0) plays East Carolina on Monday at the Gulf Coast Showcase. North Dakota State (0-4) hosts Crown College on Sunday.
