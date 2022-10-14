Sycamores blanked by MVC-leading Bears

The Indiana State women’s soccer team fell 1-0 on Thursday night to Missouri Valley Conference leader Missouri State at Allison South Stadium as the Bears used an early goal to secure the victory.
Missouri State’s Hailey Chambliss found the back of the net in the 12th minute on an assist from Abby Couch to put the Bears out in front and take a 1-0 lead into the locker room. ISU’s Tara Hoffman made two saves in the first half.
Indiana State (2-3-2 MVC) will host Drake on Sunday for its final regular-season match at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.
