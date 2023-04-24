They may never lose again.
Indiana State's Sycamores aren't looking at the remainder of their Missouri Valley Conference baseball season that way, but after Monday afternoon's 7-2 victory that gave them a sweep of Southern Illinois -- the MVC's second-place Southern Illinois, which came to Terre Haute a game behind the first-place Sycamores and left town four games in arrears -- it's getting hard to think about anything else.
"Every day we come in [to a game] 0-0," right fielder Adam Pottinger said after Monday's 7-2 win, during which he had three hits and drove in four runs. "We're confident we can beat any team in the nation [one-sided wins at Vanderbilt, which the Sycamores accomplished last week, can lead to beliefs like that], but any team can beat us. We've got to show up and do our thing."
"We can lose to any team," cautioned first baseman Henry Brown, who stepped in during the series in an emergency and had a memorable two games. "Coach [Mitch Hannahs] tells us it'll be a fistfight every game from here on out."
"I just like the way we've been playing," Hannahs said after his team's 14th straight win -- which was also the coach's 400th. "We're getting good starts on the mound, we're getting good at-bats, and we're playing good defense."
There's a number the Sycamore coach might tell you is more significant than 14-0 too. In their last 28 contests, ISU is 24-4.
"We got started in that 2-8 hole," Hannahs said, looking back at the start of the season, "and that early adversity has helped our team. Since then we've played a better brand of baseball.
"And I'm glad we went through [the rough part of our season] early," the coach concluded.
After a walkoff win in 10 innings, then a 10-run-rule win, Monday's game was a little more normal but -- despite some sparkling play by the Salukis, including three double plays -- didn't generate much late suspense.
Lane Miller pounded the strike zone for one of those good starts his coach mentioned, and gave up just four hits and a walk in 6.1 innings.
SIU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a double by Mathieu Vallee and an RBI single by Nathan Bland. But one thing Hannahs didn't mention after the game was his team's savvy and hustle, and ISU tied the score in the bottom of the inning. Randal Diaz singled with two out and scored all the way from first when Pottinger's popup fell for a hit in short left field.
The Sycamores had failed to score after getting two hits to open the second inning -- the first SIU double play -- and had two on with one out in the fourth only to have a caught-stealing play blunt that potential rally. A single by Grant Magill and a Saluki error had the first two runners on base in the fifth, but another double play appeared to wipe out the threat.
Then Pottinger hit a towering blast over the fence in right-center, his second homer in as many days, and the Sycamores were ahead to stay.
ISU added three more runs the following inning on an RBI single by Brown, a run-scoring fielder's choice by Seth Gergely -- SIU failed to turn the double play this time -- and an RBI single by Pottinger.
Gergely was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week prior to the game, and Pottinger was asked if his second straight big day -- five hits, two homers and eight RBI -- would keep the award in the ISU outfield.
"Seth is a great player and I really look up to him," Pottinger said. "I just have to keep my head down and never be satisfied."
A leadoff homer in the seventh by Steven Loden, SIU's top home run hitter, was followed by a long fly that Gergely hauled in on the center-field warning track after battling the sun. That ended the afternoon for Miller, but Jared Spencer came in to fan the next two hitters on his way to recording eight straight outs to end the game.
And Brown, who replaced injured Miguel Rivera on Sunday and drove in the first two runs of his college career, blasted his first college homer to lead off the bottom of the eighth.
"It was a good weekend," he agreed later. "It says a lot about our team as well as our coaches [that players on the bench are ready to contribute]. They make sure we're all ready to go, and we're expected to do well, just like the other guys."
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Bandy rf 4-0-2-1, Eltoft dh 3-0-0-0, Lyons ph 1-0-0-0, Rodriguez 3b 4-0-0-0, Boucher lf 2-0-0-0, Rigoni ph 1-0-0-0, Rog ss 4-0-0-0, Loden 2b 4-1-1-1, Christman c 2-0-0-0, Jensen ph-c 1-0-0-0, Vallee cf 3-1-1-0, Schark 1b 2-0-0-0, Cook ph-1b 1-0-0-0. Totals 32-2-4-2.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Gergely cf 3-1-0-1, Diaz ss 4-1-1-0, Pottinger rf 4-1-3-4, Sears 3b 5-0-1-0, Hicks dh 3-0-1-0, Marx ph 1-0-0-0, Watson lf 3-1-3-0, Urdaneta 2b 4-1-2-0, Brown 1b 4-1-2-2, Magill c 4-1-1-0. Totals 35-7-14-7.
Southern Illinois 001 000 100 -- 2
Indiana State 001 023 01x -- 7
E -- Diaz, Pottinger, Boucher, Steidl. DP -- SIU 3. LOB -- SIU 4, ISU 9. 2B -- Vallee (4), Watson (10). HR -- Pottinger (7), Loden (12), Brown (1). CS -- Urdaneta (3).
Southern Illinois IP H R ER BB SO
Combs 3.1 6 1 0 1 0
Steidl (L 2-6) 1.2 3 3 3 0 1
Dermody 3 5 3 3 2 4
Indiana State IP H R ER BB SO
Miller (W 4-0) 6.1 4 2 2 1 5
Spencer 2.2 0 0 0 0 4
HBP -- by Steidl (Watson), by Dermody (Pottinger). WP -- Dermody (7). Att -- 535. T -- 2:13.
Next -- Indiana State (26-12, 14-1 MVC) is at Evansville on Friday. Southern Illinois (23-17, 10-5) is at Southeast Missouri on Tuesday.
