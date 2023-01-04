In college basketball, the loss of a team’s leading scorer to illness right before a road game could be described as adversity.
The Indiana State Sycamores handled it calmly Wednesday night.
With grad-student guard Courvoisier McCauley out sick, the Sycamores used 18-point efforts by starters Julian Larry and Cameron Henry, 14 from starting center Robbie Avila and 12 from reserve forward Jayson Kent to beat host Illinois State 76-67 in Redbird Arena.
The victory improved the Sycamores’ records to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference, keeping them alone in first place.
They hit a blistering 60% of their shots against the Redbirds’ defense. Larry didn’t miss a field goal or a free throw, and also dished five assists. Henry hit 9 of 11 shots. And while senior guard Cooper Neese was held to six points, he also grabbed nine rebounds. That offset a 22-point effort by Redbird Darius Burford, who led an Illinois State rally late.
Illinois State never led, but managed to cut the Sycamore lead to five points in the closing minutes, after Indiana State had led by as many as 21 points late in the first half. Good free throw shooting by the Sycamores iced the win.
Playing without McCauley meant no slacking for any of the Sycamores. “You’re not going to replace him,” Indiana State coach Josh Schertz said. “You just need everybody to play to their strengths.”
Schertz didn’t lose confidence in his team.
“I believe in those guys in the locker room,” he said. “They came out and played well.”
Comparisons with past Sycamore teams are appropriate now. The Sycamores’ 5-0 start in MVC play matches the program’s best since the 2014-15 also started conference play with five straight wins. The last Indiana State team to go 6-0 was the 1978-79 team led by Larry Bird.
“Larry’s a legend around here,” Henry said. “When we started [the season] 9-1, they started making comparisons. And then we lost three, and we were the worst. Now, we’re 5-0 [in the MVC] and the comparisons are there again.”
Julian Larry, standing beside Henry, quickly added, “Really, it’s just a matter of [keeping] a next-game mentality.”
On Wednesday, with McCauley out, the Sycamores opened with an 13-2 run, featuring three layups by Henry, dueling with Redbird post player Liam McChesney, and a 3-pointer and smooth drive to the basket by Larry.
Indiana State kept the pressure on defensively, and quickly delivered another run of 10-3 to lead 25-10 with 11 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first half. Henry scored 10 of those points and Larry eight.
That production proved important, given McCauley’s 16.9 points-per-game average.
The Sycamores stretched their advantage to 36-18 with 6:20 to go in the first half, thanks to an 11-3 run that included and 3-point basket, layup and fast-break bucket by Kent.
Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon had already used 11 players with 4 minutes left in the first half, but those combos weren’t slowing down the Sycamores. Indiana State led 40-22 at that point. The Redbirds responded with their best minutes of the first half, matching Indiana State 7-7 in the first half’s final 4 minutes. Still, that stretch also included Indiana State’s biggest lead at 21 points.
The Sycamores’ 47-29 halftime lead was commanding. Illinois State only tied the score once, at 2-2, and scored on consecutive possessions just twice in those first 20 minutes. Three Sycamores had already scored in double figures by the break — Henry with 14, Kent 12 and Larry 10. Indiana State hit 68% of its shots from the field in the first half.
A typical MVC-style back-and-forth ensued in the second half. As a result, Illinois State pulled to within 13 points 61-48, 63-50 and 66-53, and then to 12 at 68-56 on a 3-pointer by Seneca Knight with 5:40 to go. But the Sycamores answered each time, with laybacks by Larry and center Robbie Avila, an Avila 3-pointer and two Neese free throws.
Malachi Poindexter’s 3-pointer brought the Redbirds (6-10, 1-4) to within 70-59 with 5 minutes left. Schertz called timeout 30 seconds later to regroup his Sycamores, emerging to the sounds of the guitar solo in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird” over the Redbird Arena PA system.
But, Lord knows, outcomes you cannot change, sometimes. The finish got tense, though.
Illinois State guard Darius Burford caught fire, hitting 5 of 6 free throws and a three-point play in the final 2 minutes, cutting the margin to 72-67 with 35 seconds to play. Only two Neese free throws disrupted Burford’s outburst.
But Trenton Gibson nailed two free throws with 32 seconds to go, and Neese rebounded a missed Redbirds shot on the ensuing possession. Larry sank two more free throws, and the Sycamores wrapped up the win.
The next step for the Sycamores, Schertz said, is to build big leads and not stop. “We need to continue to play aggressive and play the way that got us the lead,” he said.
Now, Indiana State returns to Hulman Center for a 2 p.m. MVC game Saturday against Illinois-Chicago. The Sycamores will be trying for a 6-0 Valley record, something the program hasn’t done since the 1978-79 NCAA Finals run.
Schertz noted that UIC plays “good defense” and at the “second fastest pace in the league,” meaning the fastest-paced team is his Sycamores.
“So it should be a high-tempo game,” he said.
