Indiana State's baseball team mounted a first inning that it desperately needed after a near-shutout in Game 1 of the NCAA Fort Worth Super Regional.
Then Texas Christian had a five-run response in the third against ISU starter Connor Fenlong and secured a 2-0 series sweep with a 6-4 victory Saturday at Lupton Stadium to eliminate the Sycamores.
“I think the biggest thing in college baseball is to get a pitcher in the stretch and make him multi-task,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.
“It definitely takes a little off the fastball. I thought that the inning that got away from us, there were a couple balls that were just sliding on the grass that we couldn’t quite get to.”
Sophomore Randal Diaz had a leadoff single for the third straight outing and the fifth time in 10 postseason games, across the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, regional and super regional.
TCU (44-15) secured progression to the College World Series for the sixth time since 2010.
ISU (45-17) held the high-octane side to an average of five runs in two meetings.
TCU first baseman Cole Fontenelle went 5 for 7 in the series with four runs and three RBI, including a double and his 14th homer in the close-out game.
Fenlong, a senior, went 6.2 frames with five hits, six runs, four earned, a couple of walks and six strikeouts.
His resilience was on display in front of a sea of purple and a small contingent of ISU fans in the upper deck behind third base to make up a crowd of 8,994.
Fenlong went 3.1 innings without allowing a hit, when Fontenelle clobbered a double to the center-field wall. TCU tacked on four more runs during the sequence before the next putout.
The fourth ended with senior Miguel Rivera fielding contact to first and Fenlong stepping over to the bag to gather the toss from his first baseman.
“[Fenlong] did an amazing job of coming back after that and showed why he was the Missouri Valley [Conference] Pitcher of the Year,” Hannahs said. “A lot of guys don’t come back from that.”
The following inning, Fontenelle had a solo homer over the right-field wall as senior Keegan Watson sprinted into the fence as he put his body on the line trying to corral the knock — the final one given up by Fenlong.
The Sycamores bounced back with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth as Rivera recorded a double to plate Watson for the team’s initial multiple-bag hit. This ended a four-inning scoring drought.
ISU was stymied to 15 scoreless innings in two games against the Horned Frogs.
With the bases loaded, junior Grant Magill hit into a fielder’s choice to plate Rivera.
Then came a crucial duel between freshman reliever Ben Abeldt and Diaz with runners on second and third and two away. Diaz froze on a strikeout as the Horned Frogs weathered the stanza.
Indiana State finished the year with a litany of hardware: first simultaneous MVC regular-season and tourney titles since 2012, first NCAA regional title since 1986 and first super regional appearance.
The team won 33 of its final 38 games.
“You are going to look over [at the TCU celebration] and you are wishing that is you,” Fenlong said.
“You are wishing that is you, in front of your crowd and you are with everybody on the team. It’s something you just kind of have to think about. Hopefully, for the future guys that are here, they can see that and [it] helps them try to achieve that.”
