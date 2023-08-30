College football returns to the Wabash Valley on Thursday night.
Indiana State is in on the action. It will be at Memorial Stadium delivering blows. On tap, the Sycamores host a school merely an hour’s drive from campus — Eastern Illinois.
On one hand, the ball is in ISU’s court to get the sour taste of last year’s 2-9 mark out of its mouth and there’s a high chance the eyes of potential recruits will notice which FCS program has the upper hand.
“The first one is always the hardest,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
The Sycamores don’t get many opportunities to flash their potential under the lights in Terre Haute — Oct. 7 against No. 23-ranked Northern Iowa is the only other time.
“Very excited about the opportunity to play Thursday night,” Mallory said. “I think that’s a great way to start the season. You have more time to prepare throughout camp leading up to that. It’s not a Friday night game where it interferes with high school games so I really enjoy playing Thursday night games. [We] get great crowds, the community, the Wabash Valley comes and supports us and all the Sycamore faithful so it should be the same this Thursday night.”
Speaking during a news conference at the Terre Haute campus, Mallory spoke with assuredness that this mix is in a position for Week 1 success.
The team is near full strength except for a few bumps and bruises and 17 returning starters are in the fold.
This includes the players stationed in the offensive backfield — junior featured back Justin Dinka and sophomore quarterback Cade Chambers.
Chambers comes into the year as a starter after impressive outings during 2022. He’s commanded a resounding approval from teammates in the form of 56 of 60 votes for the title of captain.
Dinka is near full health for the opener and was tabbed for the Missouri Valley Football Conference first team.
This duo should have ample chances to unleash their game against the Panthers.
EIU went 2-9 last year but lost by one score at Northern Illinois to open the slate.
Junior linebacker Elijawah Tolbert was a first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference pick last year with three interceptions, 70 tackles and 6.5 for a loss.
Junior Cooper Willman is a playmaker as a receiver and a punt returner.
“I see a team that will be much improved from Year 1 to Year 2 [under coach Chris Wilkerson],” Mallory said.
“They’ve got a lot of experience up front. That’s where it always starts. I think they are very good up front. They will be very skillful at the wide receiver position. They’ve got experience at quarterback. They’ve got some dangerous threats, punt returner, kick returner.
“They’ve got a great placekicker, so I think they are very sound on special teams. Defensively, I really like the way they play. They fly around. They will hit ya. They’ve got a great linebacker who is all-conference … very physical up front.”
The last time these rivals squared off was the 2021 opener at ISU. The Panthers trailed 17-14 and were driving into the red zone in the fourth quarter.
That’s when former ISU safety Michael Thomas returned a pick 75 yards to the house to propel the Sycamores to a 26-21 victory. ISU went on to a 5-6 campaign.
“My freshman year was the last time we played them and it came down to [the final two minutes],” said sophomore defensive lineman Joey Shew, a South Vermillion graduate. “Hopefully it doesn’t come down to that, but we will be prepared if it does.”
EIU defeated Murray State on the road last year. The Racers are joining the MVFC and picked below the Sycamores. A Terre South alumnus is ready to retort to the preseason prognostication.
“Last year didn’t go as well as we thought, but we put in a ton of work this winter and summer, personally, I think this is the best offseason, for me, and as a team, as a group, that we’ve had,” senior right tackle Carter Herrin said.
“We are just ready to get the season started to start proving everyone wrong. We were picked [10th] in the conference again and we are tired of hearing that same thing, every year, year in and year out. We are ready to flip the switch and dominate this year.”
