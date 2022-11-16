Bison are North America's largest mammals. It's a fitting mascot for the North Dakota State University men's basketball team.
They'll bring a pair of 6-foot-11 and 6-10 frontcourt starters, and a key 6-7 reserve forward to Hulman Center for a 7 p.m. game Thursday against host Indiana State. Sycamore coach Josh Schertz knows the challenge his team faces.
"They've got great size — bigger than any team in the [Missouri Valley Conference, in which ISU plays], probably bigger than anybody we'll play this season," Schertz said of the Bison before Wednesday's practice.
NDSU forwards Grant Nelson (a 6-11, 235-pound junior) and Andrew Morgan (a 6-10, 245-pound sophomore) average a combined 25.7 points and 15 rebounds per game. Sam Hastreiter (a 6-7, 210-pound freshman) comes off the bench as the Bison's No. 3 scorer at 10.3 points per game and a 3-point threat.
"Going against that type of size and the skill level they bring" is a challenge, Schertz said.
It also elevates the importance of two Sycamores expected to return to full duty in Thursday's game — 6-10, 240-pound freshmen center Robbie Avila, who missed action with the flu, and 6-9, 240-pound graduate transfer Cade McKnight, back from an ankle injury.
"This is a game where they have a chance to be impactful," Schertz said.
He hopes to use Avila and McKnight, coupled with the Sycamores' depth — nine players are averaging double-digit minutes, so far — to wear down the big Bison.
Though they've been without Avila and McKnight at full strength, the Sycamores are off to a 2-0 start for the first time in a decade after an 83-71 victory over visiting Ball State last Saturday. ISU shot 50.8% from the field, scored 23 points off 19 Ball State turnovers and held Ball State to two points on fast-breaks.
"No game is ever close to perfect, but we did a lot of good things to get the result we got," Schertz said.
ISU led the Cardinals from start to finish, and five Sycamores scored in double-figures, led by Cooper Neese with 17 points, including 16 in the first half. ISU's 6-5 transfer guard Courvoisier McCauley added 14 points, raising his scoring average to 18.5 points per game, earning him the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
NDSU brings a deceptive 0-3 record into Hulman Center. The Bison opened with road losses at 10th-ranked Arkansas and fifth-ranked Kansas, where NDSU outscored the host Jayhawks 40-34 in the second half. In their last outing, the Bison lost their home opener 91-86 to Pacific on Sunday in Fargo.
But NDSU has won 82 games in the previous four seasons and qualified for NCAA Tournament berths in 2019 and 2020. They finished 23-10 last season, when ninth-year coach David Richman's Bison finished runners-up in the Summit League.
"They've been consistently good at the mid-major level," Schertz said.
Mid-majors comprise the heft in ISU's nonconference schedule this season, from Ball State to NDSU, the field of next week's Gulf Coast Showcase tournament in Florida (including Monday's first-round opponent East Carolina), Miami (Ohio), Southern Indiana, Duquesne and Northern Illinois.
"People look at our schedule and say it's devoid of a high-major team, and it is. We tried to schedule one and it didn't happen, but you're looking at really quality mid-major teams," Schertz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.