Two objectives loom large for the Indiana State women in their 8 p.m. EST basketball game Thursday at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
The Sycamores must sink a higher percentage of their shots. And, should they hold the lead in the second half, they can't let go of it.
That's essentially the reason ISU carries records of 5-6 overall and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference going into the MVC contest at UIC. In a heartbreaker 60-58 homecourt loss to Southern Illinois on Saturday, the Sycamores hit just 16 of 55 shots from the field (29%) and let a 16-point, third-quarter lead slip away in the final minute.
On New Year's Eve, ISU converted only 29.8% of its shots in a hard-fought 71-62 homecourt loss to another MVC rival, Missouri State.
"We had two very close games, but shooting 29% at home is not good," said Sycamore coach Chad Killinger. The Sycamores are also shooting 29.5% from the field for the season.
Ballhandling also has been a problem in the Sycamores' losses. They have the MVC's third-best turnover margin, committing an average of 1.09 fewer than their opponents. In losses, though, ISU's turnover rate has increased.
Bright spots in the last two games, though, leave Killinger optimistic. "We are just a few possessions [per game] from being a really good team," he said.
Indeed, the Sycamores, once again, got strong performances in the early going of the Southern Illinois loss. Forwards Adrian Folks and Mya Glanton each grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday's game. It was the Sycamores' first game this season with two double-figure rebounders. Of Glanton, Killinger said, "She's really stepped up and started to play more like we expected her to play."
Also Saturday, senior guard Del'Janae Williams and freshman guard Bella Finnegan led the scoring with 16 and 12 points respectively. Chelsea Cain continued to be productive in the frontcourt, as well, for ISU.
"We're getting contributions from a lot of different people, and that's good," Killinger said Wednesday, just before the team headed north to Chicago. "It's good to see Bella Finnegan's confidence going up."
Finnegan, a 6-footer from Mother McAuley High School in the Chicago Catholic League, will be returning to her home turf for the Illinois-Chicago game. Finnegan has raised her averages to 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 18.4 minutes per game.
Finnegan's now the team's No. 4 scorer, since grad-student forward-guard Natalia Lalic was lost to a season-ending knee injury in mid-December. Williams tops the scoring list at 12.3 points per game, followed by guard Anna McKendree at 10.7 and Cain at 10.2.
UIC is led by 6-1 grad-student forward Josie Filer's 14.3 points per game, and 7.7 rebounds and 9.3 points per game from 6-3 junior swing-player Jaida McCloud.
"[The Flames] kind of have what we need," Killinger said. "They have that athleticism to go with size."
