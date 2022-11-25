Opponents with diverse styles of play pack the nonconference portion of the Indiana State women's basketball team's schedule.
Last Sunday, the Sycamores played at longtime women's college basketball powerhouse Purdue and fell to the tall Boilermakers 77-54. On Saturday, ISU plays a 1 p.m. game in Hulman Center against the Ohio Bobcats, a Mid-American Conference team still looking for its first win.
The Sycamores open the 2022-23 season with nine nonconference games, and so far they've got a 2-1 record. Their opponents' different styles and strengths will prepare ISU for its Missouri Valley Conference schedule, which begins Dec. 29 against visiting Missouri State. MVC rivals also feature diverse tactics, sizes and abilities. It's not a one-size-fits-all league.
So the non-MVC games could help, Sycamores coach Chad Killinger said after guiding his team through practice Wednesday afternoon.
"The teams that we're playing, there's a good enough variety to prepare us for the conference games," Killinger said. "It makes it a lot of fun, in terms of every game being different scenarios."
Killinger wants his Sycamores to focus on the pace and strengths Ohio will deploy, rather than the Bobcats' 0-4 record.
"They've got some talented players," he said. That includes Ohio's 5-foot-8 sophomore point guard Yaya Felder, who averages a team-best 16.3 points per game and leads the Bobcats in assists and steals, and is their No. 3 rebounder. Felder had 26 points and eight rebounds in last Sunday's 97-86 loss at IUPUI.
That same day, the Sycamores absorbed a 23-point loss to Purdue. "[The Boilermakers] shot the ball better and got to the free throw line more," Killinger said. But he was encouraged that the Sycamores matched Purdue in rebounds with 38 each, and scored 23 points off 18 Boilermaker turnovers. And, all 14 roster players were in uniform for ISU, a first for Killinger as Sycamore coach.
He also was impressed by the return of 6-foot junior forward Adrian Folks, one of three Sycamores who missed most of last season because of injuries. Folks scored six points at West Lafayette, her first since tearing her ACL and MCL a year ago. She was averaging 14.6 points per game at the time.
"Adrian looked like herself at Purdue," Killinger said, "and this week I've seen the same thing in practices."
Senior guard Del'Janae Williams scored a team-high 18 points against Purdue and 5-11 Australian guard Natalia Lalic added eight in reserve duty.
With a roster featuring five newcomers this season, blending with returnees from an 11-20 season in 2021-22 — Killinger's first at ISU. So far this fall, Killinger has used more than 50 different combinations of players. He aims to pair the newcomers with groups of teammates more often. "So we're trying to be a little more cognizant of that, and how it affects some games," he said.
Killinger also wants to keep at least two sharpshooters on the floor at all times, and wants his forwards "to step up and really have a presence in the paint."
Basics and simplicity will be emphasized with this newly blended team.
"The big thing for us is forcing turnovers and scoring off those, and rebounding," Killinger said. "For us, it's our defensive mind frame first and creating offense off that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.