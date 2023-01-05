Indiana State’s women were strong defensively early, then snapped out of a shooting slump in the second half to pick up a 59-48 Missouri Valley Conference basketball win Thursday night at Illinois-Chicago.
Chelsea Cain led all scorers with 21 for the Sycamores, who shot nearly 50% from the field in the second half after a consistent 30% in their first two MVC games plus Thursday’s first two quarters.
The Sycamores led 14-9 after a quarter and 20-11 early in the second quarter, forcing several turnovers by the Flames. But ISU’s lead was just 26-20 at halftime.
Cain got the first two baskets of the third quarter to put the visitors up by 10, but UIC bounced back to within 40-34 at the end of three quarters. The Sycamores hit 5 of 9 fourth-quarter shots, however, and pulled away.
Del’Janae Williams and Mya Glanton added seven points each and Anna McKendree six for Indiana State, while Danyel Middleton had 16 points and Ky Dempsey-Toney 14 for the Flames.
UIC shot just 28% from the field for the game and the Sycamores got 17 points off Flames’ turnovers.
Indiana State (now 6-6 overall, 1-2 in conference play) will continue a three-game road trip Saturday afternoon at Valparaiso.
Illinois-Chicago is now 8-6 — after an 8-1 start to the season — and 0-3 in conference play.
