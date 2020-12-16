Jamyra McChristine had game-high totals of 18 points and 12 rebounds and also grabbed three steals and blocked three shots Monday night, but Indiana State couldn’t hold an early 11-point lead and fell 72-65 at Xavier in women’s college basketball.
McChristine had 14 of her points in the first 16 minutes, scoring three of ISU’s baskets in a row as the visitors build a 29-18 lead just past the midpoint of the second quarter.
But the Musketeers were within 31-28 by halftime and outscored the Sycamores in each of the last two quarters to improve to 3-0 for the season, while Indiana State had a three-game winning streak snapped and is now 3-2.
Xavier got the first six points of the third quarter, pushing its run to 12-0 and taking a 34-31 lead. Back-to-back3-pointers from Essy Latu and Del’Janae Williams, followed by a pair of free throws from Hattie Westerfeld, gave the Sycamores a 39-37 lead with 7:26 left in the third. Once again, the Musketeers would answer, this time with a 10-0 run to give them a 47-39 lead, and never looked back.
Williams, seeing her first action of the season because of an injury, scored 12 points and was the only other Sycamore in double figures.
McChristine led the Sycamores to a 45-34 advantage on the boards, Adrian Folks adding seven rebounds and Mya Glanton six, but ISU shot just 35% for the game and committed 21 turnovers.
The Sycamores return to action Sunday at Dayton.
• Latu honored by MVC — Latu was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers in a Dec. 7 win over Western Illinois.
She is currently 18th in the nation in 3-point field goals made per game (3.75) and 19th in total made threes at 15. She was shooting 45.5% from deep going into Monday’s game.
INDIANA STATE (65) — Westerfeld 0-1 4-4 4, McChristine 7-14 4-4 18, Latu 2-9 0-0 5, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 4-7 1-2 9, Pitzer 2-6 1-2 7, Folks 2-8 2-2 6, Glanton 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 3-12 4-7 12, Stumbo 0-0 0-0 0, Lalic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 FG, 16-21 FT, 65 TP.
XAVIER (72) — Gray 7-19 2-3 16, Townsend 2-5 1-4 5, Clark 6-14 1-2 13, Dunham 3-5 1-2 7, Wasylson 1-4 0-0 3, Satterfield 6-7 2-5 14, Prenger 3-4 2-2 8, Gross 0-1 3-4 3, Leyendecker 0-1 0-0 0, Sharps 1-1 0-0 3, Harkey 0-0 0-0 0, Scarlett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 FG, 12-22 FT, 72 TP.
Indiana State 20 11 20 14 — 65
Xavier 14 14 27 17 — 72
3-point shooting — ISU 5-19 (Pitzer 2-4, Williams 2-7, Latu 1-6, Hunter 0-1, Folks 0-1), Xavier 2-11 (Sharps 1-1, Wasylson 1-4, Dunham 0-1, Clark 0-2, Gray 0-3). Total fouls — ISU 19, Xavier 20. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — ISU 21 (McChristine 5, Anderson 4, Latu 3, Williams 3, Hunter 2, Pitzer 2, Folks, Glanton), Xavier 14 (Townsend 3, Clark 3). Rebounds — ISU 45 (McChristine 12, Folks 7, Glanton 6, Latu 4, Anderson 3, Pitzer 3, Westerfeld 2, Hunter 2, Williams, Lalic, Team 4), Xavier 34 (Satterfield 8). Assists — ISU 11 (Anderson 5, Williams 3, Latu, Pitzer, Folks), Xavier 15 (Dunham 6). Steals — ISU 7 (McChristine 3, Westerfeld, Anderson, Pitzer, Williams), Xavier 12 (Dunham 3, Wasylson 3). Blocks — ISU 5 (McChristine 3, Latu, Glanton), Xavier 11 (Townsend 3).
Next — Indiana State (3-2) plays Sunday at Dayton. Xavier is 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.