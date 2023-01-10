Two years into his tenure as Sycamore women's basketball coach, Chad Killinger and his Indiana State team can make a bit of recent history.
The ISU women's program hasn't gotten three consecutive Missouri Valley Conference road victories since the 2017-18 season. Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST, Killinger's 2022-23 Sycamores go for their third straight MVC road win at Evansville. Indiana State won 59-48 at Illinois-Chicago last Thursday, and then won 66-58 at Valparaiso on Saturday.
Those wins followed back-to-back, hard-fought homecourt conference losses to Missouri State (71-62) and Southern Illinois (60-58). As a result, ISU takes records of 7-6 overall and 2-2 in the MVC into Wednesday's matchup with the Purple Aces (6-6, 1-3).
"Getting two road wins is big," Killinger said Tuesday before his Sycamores traveled south to Evansville. "We really needed that after dropping two home losses."
Different Sycamores helped spark those victories. Point guard Del'Janae Williams scored a career-high 25 points in the win at Valparaiso, while forward Chelsea Cain led ISU with 21 points in the victory at Illinois-Chicago.
In their last game, the Sycamores trailed by as many as 11 points, but revived to score 43 second-half points against Valparaiso.
"A lot of kids contributed in different ways," Killinger said.
Reserve forwards Hattie Westerfeld and Adrian Folks grabbed five and four rebounds respectively. Guard Anna McKendree scored nine points, Cain eight, and reserve guard Alona Blackwell and Westerfeld seven each.
The Sycamores also committed just 10 turnovers against Valparaiso, compared to the Beacons' 22. ISU also had 10 steals. Indiana State ranks second-best in the MVC in turnover ratio, committing an average of 2.77 fewer (16 per game) than their opponents (18.8).
ISU also ranks third-best defensively, yielding 61.7 points per game.
Like Killinger at ISU, Evansville coach Robyn Scherr-Wells is in her second season there. Her Aces won eight games last season, the program's most since 2016-17. "They're a lot like us, from where they started last year and where they are now," Killinger said.
Guard-forward Abby Feit leads Evansville with 14.4 points per game, and guard Myia Clark adds 12.3. Feit and 6-foot-3 Aces center Barbora Tomancova average 8.2 and 7.3 rebounds per game, respectively.
Six teams are tied for first place in the Valley — Belmont, Drake, Illinois State, Missouri State, UNI and Southern Illinois all at 3-1. Killinger sees Evansville, along with ISU, in a cluster of four MVC teams "trying to get to that top half of the league."
