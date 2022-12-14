As Natalia Lalic sat on the sidelines of Wednesday afternoon's practice in Hulman Center, her Indiana State teammates on the court occasionally ran over to give Lalic high-fives of encouragement.
The 5-foot-11 graduate student is a leader for the Sycamore women's basketball team. Her 9 points-per-game scoring average is ISU's third-highest, as is her 21 minutes per game and her eight 3-point baskets.
And now Lalic is sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury. The injury happened in Friday's practice. A day later, ISU played its first game without Lalic on the court and lost 77-67 at Western Michigan on Saturday.
The Sycamores (3-3) will try again Thursday against Western Kentucky (2-5) at 11 a.m. in Hulman Center.
Lalic, a native of Adelaide, Australia, has played the past three seasons at ISU. Her absence on the court is felt, said Sycamore coach Chad Killinger.
"It's devastating for her, because she's one of our hardest workers. She's a leader. And, she's a good student," Killinger said after Wednesday's practice. "It's 21 minutes and nine points that you're replacing, but she brings so much more to the table.
"It's like losing three players," Killinger added.
Nonetheless, the Sycamores responded with a strong performance Saturday at Western Michigan. They scored 27 first-quarter points, their best opening period of the season. They hit 63% of their first-half shots, and built an early 13-point lead, before the host Broncos roared back. ISU led 42-38 at halftime, but Western Michigan pulled ahead and led 62-54 at the end of the third quarter. The Sycamores never led again.
Western Michigan shot 34 free throws and made 24, a decisive factor. ISU got to the foul line only 15 times, hitting 10.
"That's hard to overcome," Killinger said.
"The fact that we were within 10 [at the end], given [the free throw differential], was probably a positive," he added. "But there were still possessions, probably 10, that we didn't execute well."
Senior guard Del'Janae Williams scored a season-high 23 points Saturday. Williams hit five 3-pointers in the process.
"With her, I think it's just a matter of consistency," Killinger said. "We know what she's capable of."
Williams scored in double-figures in four of ISU's five previous games. The 5-foot-8 point guard from Detroit leads the Sycamores in 3-pointers (15) and free throws (14), and is second in minutes played (27), just behind fellow senior guard Anna McKendree's 29.7 minutes per game. McKendree distributed seven assists, her single-game best as a Sycamore. Adrian Folks added eight points and Hattie Westerfeld seven, season highs for both.
On Thursday morning, Williams, McKendree, Folks, Westerfeld and their teammates will face a Western Kentucky team that shut down Arkansas-Little Rock, winning 48-25 on Sunday. The Lady Toppers allowed the fewest points in WKU program history since 1976.
"Their pace is really intense," Killinger said of the Lady Toppers.
Western Kentucky's defense averages 12.1 steals per game, the nation's 18th-best and outshining ISU's 10.7 steals per game, 46th-best in the country. Offensively, the Lady Toppers' leading scorer is 6-foot sophomore forward Jaylin Foster at 12.6 points per game. Foster also leads WKU in rebounds (7.4 per game), total assists with 14 and total steals with 16.
The Sycamores have three nonconference games, including Thursday's with Western Kentucky, remaining before starting their Missouri Valley Conference schedule with a Dec. 29 home game against Missouri State. The MVC postseason tournament, Hoops in the Heartland at Moline, Ill., starts March 9. There's a lot of basketball to be played in the next 84 days, and Killinger wants his Sycamores to steadily improve in the meantime.
"My hope is that we're starting to play our best basketball by February," he said.
Killinger became coach prior to last season, when his first Sycamores team finished with records of 11-20 overall and 5-13 in the Missouri Valley. ISU's teams had won only 10 games cumulatively in the previous two seasons. He's happy with the 3-3 start to the current season, but intends to be more patient as a coach, he said. And like him, Killinger's players "want to be better. They want to win."
Young audience — In the crowd for Thursday's game will be sixth-graders from Vigo County's middle schools. The morning tipoff time is part of the Sycamore program's Education Day.
