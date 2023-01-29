At the second-quarter media timeout Sunday afternoon in Hulman Center, Indiana State's women were shooting 29% from the field and trailing Murray State 28-18.
Then Del'Janae Williams emerged.
"I told everybody [during the timeout], 'Just keep shooting. Don't get down,' " ISU's junior guard said after the game. "We had to step on the gas and not get off."
"That really got to me," teammate Chelsea Cain said of Williams' words after the Sycamores' 62-56 Missouri Valley Conference win. "We really had to step it up."
Williams did more than just talk. In a little over two minutes after the media timeout she scored nine straight points -- a 3-pointer, a drive for a three-point play, then another 3-pointer -- and when Sommer Pitzer poked the ball away from one of the Racers to set up a layup by Caitlin Anderson, the Sycamores had grabbed the lead and were on their way to their first conference home win this season.
"I'm really proud of our group," coach Chad Killinger said after the game. "In conference play, when you have Friday-Sunday games or Thursday-Saturday games and you lose the first one, it's really hard to bounce back and win the second game; [winning on Sunday] says a lot for our players."
The Sycamores came back from their early 7-for-24 shooting, which had included several air balls, to hit six of their last seven in the first half and shot 50% in the third quarter, which was enough to keep them in the lead for all but a few seconds after intermission.
"We finally started making some shots," Killinger said. "We're capable of making the shots we're taking."
Williams finished with a team-high 24 points and Cain had 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds for ISU, but there were some unsung heroes too. Killinger credited Pitzer with "five great minutes," Anderson came off the bench to provide a spark . . . and then there was Lily Niebuhr.
The 6-foot-3 freshman from Jordan, Minn., was the fourth ISU post player to get a chance to guard Murray star Katelyn Young, who was on her way to a game-high 30 points, and she proved to be the best option. Niebuhr scored just two points but had a career-high six rebounds, played a career-high 25 minutes and led all players in the game in the plus-minus statistics with a plus 15 (Anderson was at plus 12).
"Today was an opportunity," Niebuhr said after the game. "I was using my strength, doing my best to stop No. 31 [Young]."
"She's still learning a lot," Killinger said. "It's harder to play in the post as a freshman because so many things depend on how savvy you are and how strong you are. You're playing against girls who are [a lot older]."
Her teammates seem willing to vouch for Niebuhr's strength. "You should feel those elbows in practice," Cain said, shaking her head.
ISU has one more game in a homestand that concludes Wednesday against Evansville. The Sycamores hope to celebrate another win just as loudly as they did on Sunday.
"This was a big win," Williams explained. "We're never gonna stop celebrating, being excited for each other."
