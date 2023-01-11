A perfect road trip was not in the cards for the Indiana State women despite a great start at Evansville on Wednesday night in Missouri Valley Conference basketball.
After picking up road wins at Illinois-Chicago and Valparaiso, the Sycamores got off to an 11-1 start against the Aces but wound up losing 65-54 as the host team put together a 13-2 run down the stretch.
Chelsea Cain had 18 points and Del’Janae Williams 15 for ISU, which is now 7-7 overall and 2-3 in conference play. The Sycamores will host Drake at 1 p.m. Saturday in Hulman Center.
Evansville improved to 7-6 and 2-3 respectively.
The Aces started trimming their early deficit with a 6-0 run late in the first quarter that cut the Sycamore lead to 14-10. It was 16-10 after a quarter, 18-11 early in the second quarter and 23-22 when Evansville’s Myia Clark hit a layup with 1:47 left in the first half that started a 7-0 run.
Evansville had a 38-26 lead in the third quarter, but ISU went on a run of its own. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Williams cut the lead to 45-43 late in the third quarter, Kaitlin Anderson hit a layup that made it 47-45, and Bella Finnegan hit a fourth-quarter 3-pointer that kept ISU within 52-50.
Then the Aces — led by 17 points from Clark, 13 from Kynidi Mason Striverson and 12 from Barbara Tomanova — closed things out.
