The Indiana State women opened their Missouri Valley Conference slate with a nose-to-nose college basketball duel with perennial league power Missouri State, losing 71-62 Thursday afternoon in Hulman Center.
ISU (5-5 overall, 0-1 in the MVC) matched the Bears (6-4, 1-0) in virtually every aspect, but missed too many shots from the field, going 17 of 57. Their 17 second-half fouls also gave Missouri State 27 free throw chances in the final 20 minutes, and the Bears hit 17. That forced ISU to play catch-up after the Sycamores’ final lead at 39-36 midway through the third quarter.
“Obviously, we’ve got to do a better job of not fouling,” said ISU coach Chad Killinger. “Other than that, we battled them. But you can’t shoot 30% at home and expect to win games.”
Freshman reserve guard Bella Finnegan finished with 14 points and five rebounds, while senior forward Chelsea Cain had 12 points and seven rebounds. They countered MSU’s four double-figure scorers, led by strong forward Sydney Wilson’s 16 points (14 at the free throw line) and seven rebounds.
The two teams shot a combined 59 free throws. “It was a lot more physical than I thought it was going to be,” Finnegan said of her first MVC experience.
The Bears shot and passed well under tight ISU defensive pressure early, taking a 12-4 lead. Forward Indya Green powered in a rebound basket and driving layup for the game’s first two baskets, giving Missouri State its lead. The Bears’ edge grew to 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, and the visitors had dished out five assists in that stretch.
A rugged conference rivalry style of play initially gave ISU a window to slow the Bears. The Sycamores sank seven of nine free throw attempts in less than four minutes, and got driving baskets from guard Caitlin Anderson and forward Adrian Folks. The latter cut Missouri State’s advantage to 21-18 with 5 minutes, 1 second left in the second quarter.
Sycamore forward Chelsea Cain recovered quickly from being fouled hard by MSU’s Ifunanya Nwachukwu and briefly leaving the game. Cain returned and drained a 15-foot jumper that gave ISU it’s first lead at 22-21 with 2:21 to go before halftime.
MSU responded with a long 2-pointer by guard Aniya Thomas to go back up 23-22, but Sycamores finally hit a 3-pointer — they were 1-for-12 beyond the arc in the first half — when guard Anna McKendree arched one in for a 25-23 ISU lead with 1:11 left in the half. Bears reserve Taylor Woodhouse came back with her own 3, and the visitors led 26-25 at intermission.
ISU tied MSU early in the third quarter at 28-28 on Del’Janae Williams 3-pointer, and hung close to the Bears from there. MSU used its size to grab 32 rebounds in the game’s first 25 minutes, but ISU kept scrapping back.
Cain’s three-point play and an Anderson layup, fed by McKendree’s assist, put ISU back up 39-36 with 4:17 left in the third quarter. It lasted one minute. Isabelle Delarue hit a scoop layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a 41-39 MSU edge.
If not for the Bears’ often wobbly free throw shooting, the third quarter could’ve turned into an MSU blowout. The visitors shot 17 free throws in those 10 minutes, hitting a modest 11. An intentional foul call against ISU was the back-breaker, giving MSU a four-point swing.
Still, Sycamore 3s by McKendree and freshman Bella Finnegan kept ISU within 52-46 as the third ended.
Finnegan scored seven points in two minutes as ISU stayed tight, down 59-55 with under 6 minutes to play. ISU got as close as 63-60 when Glanton hit one of two free throws with 1:41 left, but MSU’s free throw parade continued and the Bears closed out the win.
“We definitely could’ve closed out the game [with a win],” Cain said. “It was just little, small things that we have to sharpen up to get that.”
MISSOURI STATE (71) — Taylor 5-6 0-2 10, Green 3-6 1-2 7, Thomas 4-11 3-4 12, Delarue 4-16 1-1 2, Wilson 2-6 12-14 16, Masogayo 0-1 2-4 2, Rocca 3-8 1-2 9, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Woodhouse 1-5 0-0 3, Nwachukwu 1-2 0-0 2. Totals — 23-61 FG, 20-29 FT, 71 TP.
INDIANA STATE (62) — Glanton 0-2 6-8 6, Cain 4-11 4-5 12, Sawyer 0-1 1-4 1, McKendree 3-7 0-0 8, Williams 2-17 0-0 5, Folks 2-3 4-4 8, Westerfeld 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 2-3 8, Finnegan 3-7 6-6 14. Totals — 17-57 FG, 23-30 FT, 62 TP.
Missouri State
16 10 26 19 — 71
Indiana State
7 18 21 16 — 62
3-point FGs — MSU 5-25 (Thomas 1-5, Delarue 1-8, Wilson 0-1, Rocca 2-7, Woodhouse 1-4), ISU 5-19 (Cain 0-1, Sawyer 0-1, McKendree 2-5, Williams 1-8, Finnegan 2-4). Total fouls — MSU 22, ISU 25. Fouled out — Glanton. Turnovers — MSU 16 (Wilson 4), ISU 18 (Williams 4, McKendree 3, Anderson 3). Rebounds — MSU 44 (Taylor 9, Green 9), ISU 42 (Glanton 11, Cain 7, Finnegan 5). Assists — MSU 14 (Thomas 5), ISU 10 (McKendree 4, Glanton 2). Steals — MSU 10 (Wilson 3), ISU 4 (McKendree 2). Blocks — MSU 4 (Masogayo 3), ISU 1 (Folks). Att. — 1,100.
Next — MSU (6-4, 1-0) plays at Evansville on Saturday. ISU (5-5, 0-1) plays host to Southern Illinois at 1 p.m. Saturday.
