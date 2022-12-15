If the Indiana State Sycamores had pulled out a victory in Thursday's midday women's college basketball game against visiting Western Kentucky, the sound might've been deafening.
The shrill, Beatles-concert-esque cheers of nearly 1,000 Vigo County sixth-graders, in attendance for Education Day at Hulman Center, stirred a scrappy start by ISU to the nonconference game. But after a back-and-forth duel, 24 turnovers, a nine-minute drought without a field goal and some late misses at the free throw line by the Sycamores prevented the home team from holding on for a win. Western Kentucky won 58-51.
"I was proud of our effort as far as playing hard, but we've just got to play smarter," Sycamore coach Chad Killinger said afterward.
The Sycamores (now with a 3-4 record) got gutsy performances by seniors Anna McKendree with 16 points and five steels, and Chelsea Cain with 13 points and six rebounds. Their defense also held the Toppers' season-leader in scoring, guard Jaylin Foster, scoreless. But Western Kentucky reserve guard Hope Sivori stepped into the void for a season-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and fellow reserve Odeth Betancourt grabbed 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes of playing time.
And, a whopping 48 personal fouls were called. Western Kentucky (3-5) cashed in on ISU's 26 fouls, sinking 17 of 28 free throws.
"As much as I love the referees and all of that, we can't control that," McKendree said.
ISU bolted to an early 7-2 lead to start the game, much to the pleasure of the youthful crowd of 2,321 — the largest for a Sycamore women's game since 2015. That lead evaporated as the Toppers got a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers from Sivori. ISU also coped with seven first-quarter turnovers. Still, the Sycamores trailed just 13-12 when the period ended.
Junior forward Adrian Folks kept ISU dueling with the Toppers with first-quarter layups off sharp assists from senior guards Caitlin Anderson and Del'Janae Williams, followed by another Williams-fed Folks layup that gave the Sycamores a 16-15 lead with 7 minutes and 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter. ISU senior guard Ella Sawyer added a 3-pointer to pad the lead to 19-15.
Sycamore reserve Alona Blackwell hit a pair of free throws with 3:52 left in the half, and Cain sank one free throw to sustain the margin at 22-18.
Western Kentucky persisted, though. Odeth Betancourt scored three points in the final 2 minutes, and the Toppers took a 27-25 lead at halftime. McKendree's poised 3-pointer with 15 seconds left before the break kept the Sycamores close.
Fourteen first-half turnovers proved the biggest obstacle for ISU in trying to build and sustain a lead. The Toppers struggled to control the ball, too, with 10 first-half turnovers, but were more efficient in capitalizing. Western Kentucky scored 17 first-half points off Sycamore turnovers.
The Sycamores dominated under the basket early, grabbing 21 rebounds in the first two periods and outscoring the Toppers in the paint, 14-8. ISU also contained Western Kentucky's top scorer, Foster, who went to the bench with 4 minutes left in the second quarter and no points.
ISU asserted itself as the third quarter started, with Cain leading the surge. Cain nailed a rebound basket and hit two free throws and then two more after a hard foul committed by Foster, her fourth, as the Sycamores gained a 38-34 lead with 4:04 left in the third. Foster — the Toppers' points, rebounds, steals and assists leader — stayed on the bench.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by McKendree and Williams helped ISU retain a slim 45-44 advantage as the third period ended.
Then a spate of four straight missed free throws and ill-timed turnovers allowed the Toppers to move ahead 48-45 with 6:44 left. WKU's Alexis Mead swept down the baseline for a layup to gain that margin.
ISU shooting went dry. Cain's powerful drive to a layup with 3:15 remaining was the Sycamores' first field goal in nine minutes. It cut the Toppers' edge to 53-49. Cain did it again with 1:41 to go, and ISU was down by a bucket at 53-51. Afterward, a defensive rebound by McKendree and a steal by Williams, though, only yielded missed shots, and Western Kentucky secured the win.
The Sycamores scored just six fourth-quarter points. "Obviously, that fourth quarter was disastrous," Killinger said.
After Thursday's loss, the Sycamores interacted with the hundreds of middle schoolers in the Hulman Center crowd. "I love them," Cain said of the youngsters, who posed for selfies with the ISU players. "It's kind of sad that we couldn't pull off the win for them."
Next up for ISU is a 1 p.m. Sunday nonconference game in Hulman Center against Purdue-Fort Wayne (4-6).
Asked whether mentally preparing for Sunday's matchup with a struggling PFW team that's lost five of its last six games could be a problem for ISU, Killinger said, "I hope not. We've lost three of our last four, so maybe we're struggling too."
WESTERN KENTUCKY (58) — Foster 0-3 0-2 0, Pitts 0-4 0-0 0, Mead 2-5 0-0 4, Hayes 3-4 2-4 8, Blevins 1-7 0-0 3, Sivori 5-10 7-8 22, Meredith 1-7 2-4 5, Gilvin 2-2 0-2 4, Faustino 2-5 4-4 8, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Betancourt 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 17-51 FG, 17-28 FT, 58 TP.
INDIANA STATE (51) — Glanton 0-0 0-4 0, Cain 4-8 5-6 13, Sawyer 1-4 2-4 5, McKendree 6-12 2-2 16, Williams 2-9 0-0 6, Westerfeld 1-3 0-0 2, Folks 3-4 1-1 7, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Finnegan 0-3 0-0 0, Niebuhr 0-1 0-2 0, Blackwell 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 17-47 FG, 12-21 FT, 51 TP.
Western Kentucky 13 14 17 14 — 58
Indiana State 12 13 20 6 — 51
3-point shooting — WKU 7-29 (Foster 0-2, Pitts 0-1, Mead 0-2, Blevins 1-5, Sivori 5-9, Meredith 1-7, Faustino 0-3), ISU 5-21 (Sawyer 1-4, McKendree 2-6, Williams 2-7, Anderson 0-2, Finnegan 0-1, Blackwell 0-1. Total fouls — WKU 22, ISU 26. Fouled out — Sawyer, Niebuhr. Turnovers — WKU 19, ISU 24. Rebounds — WKU 34 (Betancourt 10, Meredith 6), ISU 40 (Cain 6, Williams 5, Westerfeld 5, McKendree 4). Assists — WKU 10 (Hayes 2, Meredith 2, Faustino 2), ISU 12 (Williams 6, Cain 2, Sawyer 2, Anderson 2). Steals — WKU 12 (Sivori 3), ISU 7 (McKendree 5). Blocks — WKU 1 (McBride), ISU none. A — 2,321.
Next — Indiana State (3-4) plays host to Purdue-Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. Sunday in Hulman Center. Western Kentucky (3-5) plays Wednesday at California Baptist.
