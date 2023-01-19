College basketball teams get tested when facing an opponent with a glowing record, as well as foes struggling from game to game.
The Indiana State women’s team will experience both extremes this weekend.
The Sycamores take records of 7-8 overall and 2-4 into Missouri Valley Conference play to first-place Illinois State (11-5, 5-1) at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday in Redbird Arena in Normal. Then, Indiana State travels to last-place Bradley (3-14, 0-6) for a 3 p.m. EST game Sunday in Renaissance Coliseum at Peoria.
The Sycamores lost their first two Valley games at home, won the next two on the road, and then lost two more at Evansville and at home to Drake last Saturday. Such ups and downs have Indiana State coach Chad Killinger keeping expectations realistic for his players, especially with two regulars out with injuries for Friday’s game.
“We’ve talked about just trying to get a split every weekend,” Killinger said after Thursday’s practice.
That outcome would give Indiana State its best conference record by season’s end since the 2017-18 year, when that Sycamore team finished 9-9 in the Valley. Killinger, in his second season at ISU, guided last season’s squad to 11 victories overall, the most since 2017-18.
On Friday, the current Sycamores face an Illinois State team on a four-game winning streak. The Redbirds beat host Belmont 70-56 on Sunday. Illinois State ranks third in team defense in the MVC, yielding 62.4 points per game, just ahead of Indiana State’s 63.5. Illinois State’s offense scores 66.3 points per game, sixth-best in the Valley and slightly better than Indiana State’s 63.3.
“They execute very well offensively, so we’ll have to do a very good job of being attuned to our assignments,” Killinger said.
The Sycamores will also have to cope with the absence of redshirt junior forward Adrian Folks (out with a back injury) and senior guard Ella Sawyer (fighting shin problems), Killinger said. Indiana State also has played without guard-forward Natalia Lalic, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury earlier this season.
“That’s probably made our process [of building the program] a little bit harder,” Killinger said.
Despite the adversities, his Sycamores showed grit last weekend’s loss to Drake, after the visiting Bulldogs rolled up a 32-10 first-quarter lead. Indiana State outscored Drake 55-54 in the final three quarters, but lost.
“Obviously, we didn’t quit,” Killinger said. “I’ve had a couple people tell me that if that [first-quarter deficit] happened a couple years ago, it would’ve been a 40- or 50-point loss.”
A trio of Sycamore seniors scored in double digits against Drake, as well. Guard Del’Janae Williams scored 17 points, forward Chelsea Cain 15 and guard Anna McKendree added 14 points and 10 assists.
Still, the Sycamores need to boost their scoring on fastbreaks to at least 15 points per game. They scored just six points off fastbreaks against Drake.
“Being able to get a [defensive] stop and being able to turn those into points” is the key, Killinger said.
