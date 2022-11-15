Indiana State program director of track and field and cross country Angela Martin unveiled the early portion of the Sycamores’ 2022-23 signing class Tuesday.
“We are really excited about this group of signees,” Martin said regarding the signing class. “Each one has a great story and we believe that their background and potential can help our team continue to grow. We have focused on our team culture the last year and I can’t wait to see how they fit in. We have been looking for athletes that are competitive, work hard, and have inner drive. This group has all of those qualities and more."
The 11-member early signing group consists of four men and seven women, with eight of the 11 signees hailing from Indiana. Illinois (two) and Missouri (one) are also represented in the early signing group, with information on each newcomer listed below.
Men's track signees: Parker Doyle, Hurdles, Greenwood, Center Grove HS; Casey Hood Jr., Sprints, Columbia, Mo., Rock Bridge HS; Parker Mimbela, Distance, Greenwood, Center Grove HS; Jacob Ottersbach, Multis, Henryville, Charlestown HS.
Women's track signees: Brittney Burak, Distance, Huntley, Ill., Huntley HS; Aliseonna Garnett, Throws, Indianapolis, Decatur Central HS; Hadley Gradolf, Distance, Nashville, Ind., Brown County HS; Jazzalynne Hicks, Throws, Bement, Ill., Cerro Gordo-Bement HS; Rachel Mehringer, Hurdles, Schnellville, Forest Park HS; Halle Miller, Distance, Brazil, Northview HS; Brenna Sobecki, Distance, LaPorte, LaPorte HS.
