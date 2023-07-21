In just two seasons as an Indiana State University swimmer, junior Chloe Farro owns five of the program's top six times in the 100-yard freestyle.
Not surprisingly, she's now getting another chance to compete internationally.
Farro will be back in international competition in the 2023 Federation Internationale De Natation (FINA) World Championships now underway at Fukuoka, Japan through 30, according to the ISU sports information.
She came to ISU from her home city of Savaneta, Aruba. As her third collegiate season approaches, Farro will be competing in both the 200-meter freestyle event on Monday and the 50-meter fly event on Thursday at Japan — her first international competition since last summer and fourth while attending ISU.
Farro previously competed in the 2022 FINA World Championships last summer in Budapest, Hungary; the FINA Short Course World Championships in December 2021; and the Junior Pan American Games in November 2021.
Farro was a 2023 MVC Honorable Mention selection after advancing to the A-finals in the 100-yard freestyle event. She also anchored the school record-setting performances in both the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay, while starting the 400-yard freestyle Relay record-setting team.
Her schedule of events in Japan is as follows: 200-meter freestyle heats (Monday, July 24 – 9:47 p.m. ET), and 50-meter butterfly heats (Thursday, July 27 – 10:39 p.m. ET). Farro's exploits can be followed online at worldaquatics.com or on NBC television.
