A historic Indiana State softball season ended abruptly Saturday afternoon as host Southern Illinois put together two five-run innings and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game by a 10-2 score.
Coach Mike Perniciaro's team set school records with 32 wins and 17 conference wins and defeated Valparaiso, outlasted Murray State and upset conference champion Northern Iowa in tournament play before running into the Salukis on their home field.
ISU left two runners on base on singles by Isabella Henning and Annie Tokarek in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, but the Salukis got their first five-run inning in the top of the second, then made it 10-0 with five more runs in the third.
Kaylee Barrett hit a two-run homer for ISU in the bottom of the fifth, and Abi Chipps and Isabella Henning also had hits in the inning, but it wasn't enough to keep the game from ending on a run-rule situation.
"It was a disappointing game," Perniciaro said in a telephone interview afterward. "Hats off to SIU.
"What I have to remind myself," the coach continued, "is we had a really good week and a really good season. We just wanted to bring home a championship."
The Sycamores were the only MVC team to beat Northern Iowa, and they did it twice. "For our [pitching] staff, shutting Northern Iowa out [on Friday] was a huge accomplishment," Perniciaro pointed out. "Unfortunately, today just wasn't our day."
The coach also noted that ISU had been picked to finish eighth in the conference in the preseason poll.
"To set a program record for most wins and for most Valley wins is a huge accomplishment," Perniciaro said. "I'm super proud of that."
Chipps, Isabella Henning and Lexi Benko were named to the MVC all-tournament team and Danielle Henning (3.99 grade-point average) received the Elite 17 award for her combination of athletic and academic success. The Henning twins, Chipps, Tokarek and Olivia Patton were named all-conference players.
The team's graduates include Benko, Patton, Barrett, Tokarek (second in career homers, fourth in career RBI), third baseman TeAnn Bringle and Cassie Thomerson (career leader in hit by pitches).
"We have a good core coming back," pointed out Perniciaro, who expects his team's upward trend to continue.
