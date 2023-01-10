Missouri Valley Conference basketball watchers are seeing a lot more of Indiana State sophomore guard Julian Larry lately.
Fittingly, the Frisco, Texas native was named the MVC Player of the Week on Tuesday, following a bundle of precise performances since entering the Indiana State starting lineup, leading the Sycamores to a four-game winning streak.
Larry recorded back-to-back 18-point outings, helping the Sycamores go 2-0 last week and remain unbeaten in Valley play. He shot 12-of-14 from the field through the week, including 3-of-3 from distance. He also connected on 9-of-10 from the charity stripe and dished out 10 assists with four steals across the two games.
In Wednesday’s win at Illinois State, Larry shot a perfect 7-of-7 from the field with five assists and not a single turnover.
Larry is leading Indiana State with 17 points per game on a 25-of-30 shooting clip in that four-game stretch. He has started all four games and is averaging 5 assists per game with seven total steals in that span.
The Sycamores (13-4 overall, 6-0 in the MVC) face a rematch with Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hulman Center., Jan. 11. ISU beat the Salukis 74-71 at Carbondale on Dec. 7. It is Blackout Cancer Night and the university encourages fans to participate by wearing black to the game.
