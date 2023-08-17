Editor’s note — This is the final story in a series of positional previews of the Indiana State University football team. The Sycamores’ season opener against Eastern Illinois is Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium.
With the sun beaming down on the Memorial Stadium turf on Oct. 8, 2022, a new man was ushered under center for Indiana State.
Cade Chambers, a redshirt freshman quarterback, trotted out for his first starting assignment against the No. 1-ranked NCAA Football Championship Subdivision team, North Dakota State.
It was trial by fire, and the Maryville, Tenn., native didn’t blink.
The Sycamores didn't upset the eventual national runner-up Bison, losing 31-26, but on that late Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute, Chambers brought the fireworks.
Chambers, who went on to become the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year, capped two touchdown drives in the first half by throwing a 14-yard TD pass and running for a one-yard TD, giving ISU a 13-10 halftime lead. Later, Chambers added a consolation touchdown to keep the Sycamores’ hopes afloat with a short pass into the end zone.
A week later on the road in Ohio against the Youngstown State Penguins, Chambers completed 15 of 29 passes, a 51.7% completion rate, including three touchdown throws. He finished with 311 yards through the air and ran for two touchdowns in a 48-42 Sycamore loss.
Chambers showed poise in the pocket after ISU’s 1-3 start to the 2022 season. ISU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bath said the advancement from his No. 1 QB is ongoing.
“The thing about Cade is, he made a significant improvement from Game 11, [last year], to spring ball,” Bath said. “Practice 1 of spring ball to Practice 15, he made significant improvements and now [in] Practice 15 into camp. The thing with Cade that has been awesome to see is being comfortable — just being able to relax, but having an edge and practicing with a purpose. He’s a completely different player than he was at this point last season.”
Head coach Curt Mallory tipped his hand early in the offseason that Chambers wasn't ceding the face-of-the-program responsibilities.
That wasn't his job description coming into Week 1 last season. Junior quarterback Gavin Screws started the first four games.
Screws hurt his arm in the waning seconds of a loss to Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls, seven days before ISU hosted NDSU.
“Nothing changes, preparation is the same, how I go about my everyday life and meeting and [weight lifting], nothing changes,” Chambers said. “I think that is important whether you are a fourth-string guy, you’re the starter, anything. You need to show up every day and do what you are supposed to do and lead by example.”
Chamber noted early success is paramount for the Trees in 2023.
The rest of the quarterback room is aiding Chambers' prep.
“It’s a very selfless group,” Mallory said. “There is only going to be one quarterback out there. They all want to be starters, but boy, they root for each other. They compete with themselves, and you see that. I see Gavin out there competing to be better, better than he was the day before. That’s really what you are seeing. Evan [Olaes, a sophomore] and Gavin have really taken their opportunities and improved.
“Cade is really happy where our quarterback position is right now,” Mallory added.
Screws was accountable for his play last season, which included a 52% completion rate in six games, six interceptions, 683 yards and a score.
He won the opener, and Olaes topped Western Illinois with Chambers injured in the second-to-last game — the Sycamores' only victories.
“I hold myself to a pretty high standard, and that wasn’t the standard last year, at all, no matter the circumstance,” Screws said. “I’m just coming back out here with the boys. I had a great spring, so I was coming off that confidence and getting a lot of reps this fall camp.
"It’s been really nice to get out there and throw it around with the boys," Screws added. "I have a lot of fun. That’s almost [what] felt different. It’s almost fun right now, not being so hard on myself, just going out and playing ball like I know how to do.”
Screws rued the missed opportunities in his first year in the Wabash Valley and said being a high-character teammate is incumbent coming into this season.
“I’ve been in this spot multiple times in my lifetime,” the former Troy and Butler Community College QB said. “I’ve been here before, and the biggest thing I’ve learned within myself is to control what you can control.”
This includes huddling up with Chambers and other passers on the sideline during games.
Bath, a former quarterback at Miami (Ohio) in the late 1990s and early 2000s, chimes in from the booth with pointers, too.
“I love it,” Chambers said of the former Western Michigan assistant's wealth of knowledge. “When you have a guy that played the position you play and succeeded at the position you play, it helps a ton.”
Screws and Chambers echoed picking Bath’s brain, his simplification of the game and field vision are instrumental to their development.
Chambers said the mechanics Bath has introduced include using the proper arm angle for throws. The quarterbacks are adapting to making throws from different platforms and levels of their body, which allows them to work on throwing around defenders in practice.
“It helps a lot and you can always tell the difference when your coach has played your position,” Screws said.
The voices from coaches and teammates in Chambers' ear on the field and training ground directly correlate with his performance. That holds a lot of weight as the Sycamores take aim at a rebound year.
“I talk to him a lot. You are seeing him not only lead the offense but lead the football team,” Mallory said. “I think when you have a quarterback that can do that, that guys on both sides of the ball respond to, you have someone special. And I think he’s got a chance to be really special.”
