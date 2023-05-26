When the 2023 college baseball season started, Lane Miller was a student assistant coach for Indiana State and threw batting practice.
On Friday night, Miller pitched the Sycamores to within one win of an automatic NCAA tournament berth. In September, he’ll report to the U.S. Marine Corps.
The 6-foot-4 senior from Boonville started on the mound for ISU, handcuffed Evansville with fastballs of various speeds and helped the Sycamores overwhelm the Purple Aces 10-1 on Day 4 of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Friday night at Bob Warn Field. A crowd of 1,061 fans watched.
ISU, now 41-14 overall and 3-0 in the double-elimination event, plays for the MVC tournament title at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Sycamores again will face Evansville (36-23 going in) after the Aces eliminated No. 2 seed Missouri State (33-23) by an 11-3 score late Friday. ISU sophomore right-hander Brennyn Cutts (2-1) is expected to start on the mound in the Evansville rematch Saturday.
If the Sycamores lose that matchup, it would be their first of the tourney, meaning the same two Indiana teams would square off one more time at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bob Warn Field for the MVC crown.
Either way, coach Mitch Hannahs’ team could not only make the NCAA field, but also host a first-round regional, if the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee picks ISU and Terre Haute for that role Sunday. Hannahs’ team, ranked among the nation’s top 25 in multiple polls, began talking about that possibility three weeks ago.
“We talked about it, [saying], ‘We need to be in tournament mode, guys. We can’t let this slip away. We can’t fight 11 rounds of a 12-round fight. We’ve got to make sure we stay after it,’” Hannahs recalled Friday. “And it’s been impressive to see them hang in there and understand what’s at stake. Because for a school like us, we can’t step back, or we don’t have that opportunity in the NCAA.”
In 5 1/3 innings of work Friday, Miller struck out a career-high six batters, walked one and yielded just two hits. Lefty Zach Davidson pitched scoreless ball the rest of the way for ISU.
“Lane was unbelievable,” Hannahs said. “That’s as good as he’s been all season. Everything was sharp. I feel like the only mistake he made was [one Evansville batter] hitting it out of the park. But up to that point, he did just a fantastic job of setting the tempo.”
Purple Ace Chase Hug’s solo homer in the fourth inning was the lone blemish.
Miller struck out four consecutive batters through the first and second innings. “Really, I was just trying to pump up the team, honestly,” Miller said. “I was trying to create some momentum for these guys going to the plate, create momentum in the inning, create momentum throughout the whole game. It was my job to hold [the Purple Aces] right there where we were, execute pitches, execute outs and just keep the team up.”
It worked.
Miller lasted until the top of the sixth. Miller hustled to cover the bag on a grounder by Evansville’s Ty Rumsey to ISU first baseman Miguel Rivera, stumbled and rolled trying to finish the plate. Rumsey was safe, and Miller got up slowly. The next UE batter, Eric Roberts, ripped a long flyball out to the center-field wall and Sycamore pitching coach Justin Hancock pulled Miller with a 3-1 lead and inserted lefty Zach Davidson.
Davidson got the next two outs, ending the Aces’ threat. Davidson also pitched out of a two-on-base, two-out jam in the seventh and didn’t yield a run the rest of the way.
“[Miller] started the game really, really well, and that sets up a lot of opportunity for other guys to do well,” Davidson said.
Miller and Davidson got offensive support through a 13-hit attack, the same total as in Thursday’s ISU 10-0 win over Belmont. Josue Urdaneta was 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI, Adam Pottinger doubled and singled in three runs, and Grant Magill hit safely three times and scored two runs.
“Just putting bat on ball, moving runners over when we need to, it’s a beautiful thing when guys are playing selfless, and the tough at-bats, not making it easy for the other team,” Magill said.
The Purple Aces also made things hard on themselves. Their pitchers hit ISU batters eight times, including six of the nine Sycamore starters.
Miller started the season as a student coach, as training for the Marine Corps got closer. Though he’s still a student coach on off days, the coaches saw a need for another pitcher and he stepped up. His first start came against Purdue on March 28 and won 8-2.
The Purdue start was his first for the Sycamores since 2020. In subsequent seasons, Miller pitched as a late-inning reliever until his 2023 breakthrough. He was a three-sport athlete at Boonville High School and then spent his first college season at Indiana, but didn’t play because of an injury.
Miller served as a batting practice pitcher for the Sycamores last fall and early this spring. “He was chopping up some of our hitters in practice, and we thought, ‘Let’s throw him in,’” Hannahs said.
They did. Three months later, Miller has a sparkling 7-0 win-loss record, 2.61 earned-run average and 38 strikeouts in 10 appearances.
“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, honestly,” Miller said of his journey. “I was thinking back in the early spring I’ll never throw another pitch again. And the opportunity came and I took off and ran with it.”
After giving up the homer by Hub in the fourth, Miller stayed poised. He induced UE’s Kip Fougerousse — a Linton High School product who earned All-MVC first team honors as a second baseman this month — to ground out, and then struck out Mark Shallenberger to end the uprising.
ISU’s offense responded assertively.
Evansville starter Jarrett Blunt hit Sycamore batter Mike Sears with a pitch, then Keegan Watson reached on an Aces error putting ISU runners on first and third. Left-handed hitting Parker Stinson lofted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Sears and tying the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Like Miller, Blunt — also undefeated going into the game at 5-0 — stayed composed and struck out the next two Sycamore hitters, ending the surge.
The Sycamores got going again in the fifth, though, and took the lead.
Urdaneta singled to right and scored on Luis Hernandez’s double to deep left center field. Pottinger’s bunt single moved Hernandez to third base. Hernandez raced home on Rivera’s sacrifice fly to left, and ISU led 3-1 after five innings.
ISU showed savvy and guts at the plate too. After singles by Magill and Randal Diaz singled in the sixth, Urdaneta feigned a bunt then stroked a RBI single up the middle for a 4-1 edge. UE reliever Shane Harris, who had just replaced Blunt, hit Hernandez in the face with a pitch. After getting attention from trainers at home plate, Hernandez stood up, prepared to continue and run to first. Hannahs escorted his designated hitter to the dugout, though, and put Jorge Pereira in to pinch run.
A bases-loaded walk and another hit by pitch by Harris quickly boosted the ISU edge to 6-1. Watson’s sacrifice fly made it 7-1 after six innings.
Hernandez, though, did re-enter as DH in the seventh, and ISU wound up padding its lead with three more runs. “I think that’s the identity of this team,” Hannahs said of Hernandez’s spirit. “Just a bunch of blue-collar guys who want to get in there and play. They fit Terre Haute really well.”
In Friday’s first game at the tournament:
• Missouri State 4, Murray State 3 — The second-seeded Bears got the win with a tie-breaking run in the top of the ninth to eliminate the No. 5 seed Racers (31-28).
With the score tied 3-3, Missouri State’s Nick Rodriguez walked and Mason Hull singled. Izzy Lopez’s grounder to third base got bobbled and a subsequent high throw allowed Rodriguez to score the go-ahead run. Bears pitcher Trey Ziegenbein yielded a one-out double in the bottom of the ninth, but closed out the win for Missouri State.
Bears starter Jake Eddington struck out 10 Racers.
• Tourney notes — With eight ISU batters hit by Evansville pitches Friday, the Sycamores’ season HBP total grew to 111, the most in Hannahs’ 10 seasons as head coach. … Seth Gergely, the Sycamores’ regular center fielder and leadoff hitter, remains day-to-day with a hand injury and has sat out the last two weeks. … Adam Pottinger has now reached base 31 straight games, another Hannahs-era high.
