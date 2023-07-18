A Las Vegas tourney with a field of teams from the Mountain West, West Coach, American Athletic, Mid-American and Big West conferences awaits the Indiana State Sycamores in the upcoming men's college basketball season.
Coach Josh Schertz's Sycamores will participate in the Ball Dawgs Classic at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., near Las Vegas on Nov. 21-24, the university's sports information office announced Tuesday. The Thanksgiving week tournament will unfold in the arena that is home of the NBA G League's Ignite club.
The event is managed by veteran Las Vegas promoter bdG Sports which has managed numerous college basketball events across the Las Vegas Valley, including the Big West Championships at The Dollar Loan Center.
The tourney will include ISU, which posted a 23-13 overall record last season and finished 13-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference, as well as New Mexico (Mountain West) 22-12 record; Pepperdine (WCC) 9-22; Rice (AAC) 19-16; Toledo (MAC) 27-8; and UC Irvine (Big West) 23-12.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament participants Stanford and Florida State headline the four-team women’s field. The women’s action tips on Nov. 22 with first-round play. Following an off-day on Thanksgiving, consolation and championship games will be played. The women’s field features: Belmont (Missouri Valley) 23-12 record; Florida State (ACC) 23-10; Stanford (Pac-12) 29-6; and Northwestern (Big Ten) 9-21.
Pairings for both men’s and women’s games will be announced at a later date.
