Jaden Daughtry, a 6-foot-7 forward from Hargrave Military Academy in Richmond, Va., has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Indiana State University.
ISU Coach Josh Schertz’s program announced Daughtry’s signing this week. He joins earlier signees Cameron Manyawu (a 6-9 forward from Kansas City, Mo.), Eli Shetlar (a 6-6 guard from Wichita, Kan.), and Derek Vorst (a 6-10 forward from Rossford, Ohio).
Daughtry is a two-time First Team All-State and two-time First Team All-Metro player from Hargrave Military Academy. As a junior, he averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game. He is averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals per game so far during his senior year. Daughtry also competes for the Virginia Havoc and previously earned Player of the Year honors.
“Jaden is a hybrid forward that brings great versatility on both ends of the floor to our program,” Schertz said in a university news release. “He’s a Swiss Army knife who can put his fingerprints on a game and affect winning in a wide variety of ways. He has a college-ready body and winning really matters to him. We always look for likeminded people who look at competition through the same lens. Jaden, like the rest of this class, is cut from that same cloth.”
The foursome fits the plans of Schertz, now in his second season at ISU.
“We really wanted to be prudent in getting guys that fit us, fit how we want to play, and are the kind of people we want to coach,” Schertz said. “It was important for us to get guys with length, guys who have high skill levels, and most importantly in this system you need players who are savvy and really know how to play. We think we accomplished these tangible things with these four young men, and on top of that they are all super high character young men that have shared values as it relates to work and competition.”
Meanwhile, ISU women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger announced the signing of 5-foot-9 guard Jailah Pelly of O’Fallon Township High School in Bellville, Ill. Petty joins earlier signees Asia Donald (a 5-9 guard from Hobart), Keslyn Secrist (a 5-10 guard from Pulaski County High School in Draper, Va.) and Saige Stahl (a 6-1 forward from Columbus East).
“As we were putting this class together we were focused on people who believed in what we are building here and who wanted to be a part of that process,” Killinger said. “These young ladies come from good families and are committed to being the best they can be as students and athletes. We are looking forward to working with them in the future and watching them continue to shine throughout their senior seasons.”
Pelly comes in as the No. 247 recruit in the 2023 class, as ranked by the All-Star Girls Report, and adds another versatile player with playmaking ability to the Sycamore backcourt. She averaged double-digit scoring for an O’Fallon Township (Ill.) HS team that reached the sectional semifinals in 2021-22, showcasing her ability to score at all levels (44 percent from the field, 31 percent from 3-point range). Pelly also added nearly four rebounds, along with 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
“Jailah is someone that I first saw play over this past summer with Bradley Beal Elite and as soon as I watched her I knew that I wanted the opportunity to coach her,” Killinger said. “She is extremely athletic and can do a variety of things to put the ball in the basket.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.