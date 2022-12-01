The Drake Bulldogs seemingly had host Indiana State right where they wanted it.
The Bulldogs had just tied the score at 69-69 with less than 2 minutes left in Wednesday’s men’s college basketball game in Hulman Center. Drake’s best player — 6-foot-7 sophomore swingman Tucker DeVries — had the ball out beyond the 3-point arc, where he hits almost half of his attempted shots. And, the Bulldogs — the overwhelming preseason favorite to win this season’s Missouri Valley Conference title — had a bit of momentum after trailing most of the night.
Sycamore senior guard Cam Henry and his teammates had other plans for Wednesday’s final 95 seconds.
All night, Henry stuck on DeVries like Duct Tape and the homestretch was no exception. Henry disrupted DeVries’ 3-point attempt, the Sycamores rebounded and headed downcourt, where Henry drove the lane and hit a layup for a 71-69 Indiana State lead. A minute later, Henry drew a foul on DeVries and sank two free throws to put ISU up 73-69. Nine seconds later, Henry drew another Drake foul and hit two more free throws.
Though Drake kept coming back, the Sycamores held on for a 75-73 victory in the MVC opener for both teams.
That win — and the defensive masterpiece Henry and sophomore teammate Julian Larry delivered in guarding DeVries — will recalculate expectations around the league. Preseason poll voters picked Drake to win the 2022-23 MVC title, and ISU to finish seventh. After Wednesday, the Sycamores have an early spot atop the standings at 1-0 and a league-best 7-1 overall. They play a non-conference game at Miami (Ohio) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
On Wednesday, ISU coach Josh Schertz decided against the team’s usual rotational defensive assignments and instead committed Henry and his backup, Larry, to defend DeVries, a 21.7 points-per-game scorer and sharpshooter.
DeVries finished the night with 15 points, and shot a subpar 5 of 15 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.
“We tried to keep our best defenders on him. He’s so good,” Schertz said of DeVries. “You don’t want to put anybody on him that’s not an elite defender. What [DeVries is] doing offensively, at all levels — I think coming in his splits were shooting 58% from the field, 47% from 3 and 92% from the line.”
DeVries was unable to get clear shots from the floor and shot few free throws. “I though Cam’s effort on him was fantastic,” Schertz said.
Free-throw opportunities went well, by contrast, for Henry, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound redshirt senior from Chesterfield, Va. Henry hit 10 of 12 foul shots and finished with 14 points, just above his 10.7 points-per-game average coming in. Henry also grabbed four rebounds and distributed three assists.
He hit eight free throws after senior teammate Cooper Neese injured his leg when fouled hard by Drake guard Roman Penn late in the first half. Neese left the game and didn’t return.
In late ISU news Thursday, Neese has been diagnosed with a leg bone bruise by the team trainer and doctor, according to the ISU Sports Information Department. He is expected to miss two to four weeks of action.
The 6-4 guard from Cloverdale is averaging 9.6 points per outing after starting all eight games.
“Honestly, right then and there, I had [the thought], let me finish the game for my team and be the one to go to the line and make these free throws,” Henry said of Neese’s departure.
“I just felt good behind that free-throw line,” said Henry, who’s hitting 70.4% from the stripe this season. “I’ve been working on it and felt confident.”
His defense on DeVries, though, stole the show Wednesday, as did Larry’s backup efforts.
“That was my matchup coming in,” Henry said. “[DeVries is] a really good player. You let him go for one second, he’s open and he’s going to knock it down. I think my teammates did a hell of a job being in those gaps, showing bodies when I needed it. When I needed the help, they were there. It wasn’t just me guarding him; it takes a team effort, and I just think they had my back the whole game.”
Teammate Jayson Kent — one of four ISU double-figure scorers against Drake, along with Henry — agreed.
“Our intensity brings out everybody, from Cam guarding [DeVries] today — we know if he gets clipped [by Drake picks], we’ve got to help him out,” Kent said.
