Southern Indiana's Isaiah Swope led his squad to an 88-85 overtime win against Indiana State on December 11, 2002. Swope is the latest addition to the Sycamores with two years of immediate eligibility remaining. Cameron Henry, who graduated, tries to strip the ball away from Swope but is called for the foul in Evansville. Closing in is teammate Julian Larry.

Last December, the Indiana State couldn’t beat him, now he’s getting a seat at the table.

On paper, junior Isaiah Swope will do minimal sitting in Terre Haute, he joins the men's basketball program after he announced Sunday on Twitter he is the first Sycamores' transfer for the 2023-24 campaign.

Swope’s coming out party with Southern Indiana occurred in a 88-85 overtime win over ISU in an instant classic Dec. 11 in Evansville.

He was nearly unconscious from more than 20 feet with eight 3-pointers and one miss. He dropped a career-high 28 points with four assists, three giveaways and two thefts during the 40-minute display.

He had a clutch trey with 35 seconds left and seven points down the wire to expunge an 11-point ISU lead to force overtime.

At USI, he played in 59 games and started in 42 in two years.

This was USI's inaugural year at the Division I level, with three postseasons remaining before the transition period is over and it is eligible to compete for a Big Dance bid.

The Screaming Eagles went 16-17, had a .500 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference and a first-round exit in the College Basketball Invitational.

The junior, who will have two years of immediate eligibility left, made steady gains last year in Evansville, logging 32 minutes — a 12-minute increase.

The Newburgh native boosted his shooting clip by 10% to 46% and upped his long-range game by 11% to a 42% accuracy.

He shot three times the number of free throws from his freshman campaign to bring his clip to 74%, along with improvements in rebounds and steals.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound adept shotmaker was polished as a sophomore, nearly doubling his output from 8.2 points to 15.6 points oer game.

Swope needs 272 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau. He reached double-figure scoring in 25 games and exceeded 20 in 10 games outside of the ISU matchup.

His playmaking increased from 2.4 assists as a frosh to 3.4.

The Sycamores have lost 75.7% of their scoring, mostly to graduation, including three double-digit scorers.

Swope has a chance to lead a backcourt, along with returning junior starter Julian Larry, second on the team with 7 points a game and 3.3 assists, which leads the mix coming back.

Sophomore forward Robbie Avila is the only other returning starter with 10.7 points a game.

