After a quarter of a century in the Rose-Hulman athletic department, Kevin Lanke is heading across Vigo County to switch programs.
On Thursday afternoon, the 48-year-old Lanke was unveiled as the associate vice president of athletics at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Approximately 10.6 miles separate this campus from Rose-Hulman, which has a larger student body.
“For the last 25 years, I’ve been at Rose-Hulman,” Lanke said during a news conference. “President Robert Coons, the athletic directors recently — Ayanna Tweedy and Jeff Jenkins for 20 years — Erik Hayes — my vice president out there — and the coaching staff, the folks at Rose-Hulman gave me progressively more experience over these 25 years.
“I started just as a pure sports information role. Now I’m the right-hand person that coaches come to for scheduling advice.”
A driving force in this allegiance swap, he said, was having a fundraising and publicity team that was on the same page.
A Terre Haute native, Lanke graduated from Rose with a degree in economics in 1997 and received his master of arts from Indiana State in 2010.
He arrives to replace Ron Prettyman, who announced his departure the previous semester and will transition out at the close of June, while Lanke’s Day 1 will be June 5.
Prettyman, who orchestrated the Pomeroys’ move from USCAA to NAIA and brought along scholarship chances for men’s basketball, men’s volleyball and sprint football, will continue to serve as a consultant.
They became an NAIA competitor July 1, 2021, and joined the River States Conference simultaneously.
Meanwhile, Lanke was the No. 2 person in the Engineers’ athletic department since 2009.
He’s a well-known figure in town, so he has a familiarity with this terrain.
“It’s all about building relationships with people,” he said. “You can know the data, you can know the facts but when something happens. Is this person going to be trustworthy enough to give me the full story? And do they trust that I’m going to have their back to the best of my ability through that process?”
There are 16 combined men’s and women’s teams at SMWC and nearly a dozen head coaches overseeing those squads that Lanke will work with directly.
