You can hear some great music in southwest Missouri, but you rarely hear it coming out of the Indiana State men’s basketball locker room after its game days at JQH Arena.
On Saturday, the Sycamores cranked the volume up.
After the Sycamores allowed a first-half double-digit lead to slip away midway through the second half, the Sycamores showed toughness to out-pace the Bears in the last 10 minutes of the game. ISU’s reward was a 78-68 victory, a rare win for the Sycamores on Missouri State’s home turf.
How rare? ISU has only won three times in Springfield in the Missouri Valley Conference era of the series. The last one came in 2012.
ISU wants to be make sure the toughness they displayed in the win has a lasting effect.
“We can look at film and say, ‘Look what we just did. We can do this every single night.’ If we can put two-and-two together to be tough on the offensive and defensive side? We can be a really resilient team,” ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
ISU relied on its guards to defeat the bigger Bears. Tyreke Key shook off a three-game slump as he poured in 27 points. Key was 10 of 11 at the free throw line and made 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Jordan Barnes scored 15 points, also making 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Neese had his best MVC scoring effort of the season with 13 points.
The scoring was necessary, but the trait that the Sycamores were most proud of was their grit in the second half once their 15-point had dissipated.
“We knew it was going to come down to our defense. We really just gutted it out. It was a gritty win and it means a lot to win here,” Key said.
ISU (13-8, 6-4) was able to emerge victorious thanks to its defense down the stretch. While Missouri State did get to the free throw line frequently in the final 10 minutes, ISU held the Bears to just four field goals in the final quarter of the contest.
“This team has done a good job of coming together and with adversity. Any good team handles adversity and fights through it together. This team fought. They’ve given everything they can to the cause. I think there’s a stick-to-itveness. They’ve done well with prep and what we’re trying to get done,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
ISU made six of its first eight shots against the Bears. This turned out to be a bit more than just an early-game hot streak.
The Sycamores kept firing. The Sycamores’ shooting percentage was in the 70s as it took a 30-15 lead. Better still? The Bears wilted under the onslaught. A stretch of six straight empty possessions by the Bears ensured that ISU’s early streak would have bite.
Barnes was hottest from the field first as he scored seven points in the first five minutes. Then Neese provided 10 points off the bench, with all of his points coming in a four-minute span. Then it was Key’s turn. He scored 10 of his 12 first-half points from the 7:19 to 3:09 mark.
“We’re dangerous. To have to guys to rely on like that is huge,” Neese said.
ISU made its first five 3-point attempts of the game and were a sizzling 6 of 7 from long range in the first half. Overall, ISU drilled 60 percent of its first-half shots.
The only issue the Sycamores had? It allowed the Bears to get off the mat as Missouri State scored 15 points in the last five minutes of the half. The Sycamores saw their 15-point lead drop to eight by halftime.
Protecting leads is not the Sycamores’ forte. So was the first half a mirage or the real thing?
For a time, it seemed like a mirage. With formidable bigs Gaige Prim and Tulio Da Silva leading the way, the Bears stormed back and took a 52-51 lead with 12:51 left as ISU’s offense was ridden with five turnovers over that stretch.
However, ISU made sure the Bears (10-13, 4-6) never got their lead past a single point. Then Key made his presence felt.
He scored seven straight for the Sycamores, the last a 3-pointer with 9:27 left to put ISU up for good. Another key shot was a Barnes 3-pointer at 6:27 o help the Sycamores inch ahead by four.
Defensively, Barnes explained what ISU wanted to do to keep Prim (23 points) and Da Silva (11 points) from easy conversions.
“We knew they were trying to go into the big fellas, so we knew if we pushed everything out and put on more ball pressure, it would be tougher to get [the ball] into them,” Barnes said.
The plan worked as the Bears could not generate any easy offense. ISU’s lead was 69-65 when the Bears blinked. Da Silva threw the ball away on an inbounds pass and it led to a pair of Key free throws after he tracked the loose ball down. ISU would make 9 of 10 at the line in the final 1:16 to put the game away.
“When he’s not as good as he wants to be? It’s a lot to do with him. Being in [the gym] shooting is great, but you have to be a student of the game and study and watch more film to see how teams are guarding you,” Lansing said. “We ran a lot for him to give him opportunities and he handled it well.”
Missouri State coach Dana Ford was not pleased by his Bears’ effort on their home floor.
“It's got to mean something to you to get a stop. It has to mean something to you. You have to have five guys out there at all times where it means something to you,” Ford said.
ISU next hosts Loyola on Wednesday with a chance to cement the Sycamores’ status in the top half of the league. The game is being broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
“That first road win in conference play feels really good. We need to build off of it now,” Neese said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.