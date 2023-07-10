Former Terre Haute South High School standout and current University of Wisconsin thrower Jason Swarens, as well as five current and former Indiana State University athletes, competed in the United States Track and Field Outdoor U20 Championships last weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Swarens, a redshirt junior at Wisconsin, placed 15th in the USATF men's shot put with a throw of 63 feet, 3/4 inches on Sunday. Swarens will represent the U.S. later this month at the 2023 North America, Central America and Caribbean Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, according to UW Athletics.
ISU's Ryann Porter, competing in the USATF Outdoor Championships for a second consecutive season, closed her 2022-23 track season with a mark of 40 feet, 9.75 inches in the triple jump. Porter, a three-time Honorable Mention All-America selection, recorded her top mark of the meet on her third attempt.
Former Sycamore All-American and current ISU volunteer assistant Erin Reese took part in the hammer throw at the USATF Outdoor Championships, earning a sixth-place finish in a field featuring half of the top 10 in the world. Reese, who was the NCAA Runner-Up in the event in 2019, had a top throw of 71.00m (232-11) in her opening attempt.
Niesha Anderson was one of two current Sycamore throwers to compete in the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships, competing in both the shot put and hammer throw. Anderson placed 10th in the shot put with a top mark of 43-5 and 12th in the hammer throw with a top mark of 149-3. Her top marks in both events came on her first attempts.
Josie Hapack also represented the Indiana State throwers in the discus throw, placing seventh in the event. Hapack’s top mark of 149-3 came on her final attempt, while she also had two others over 42 meters.
Terrance O’Bannon closed his opening season for the Sycamores in the 100-meter dash, placing 11th. O’Bannon missed qualifying for finals by five-hundredths of a second.
