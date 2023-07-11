On Sunday night at Heyward Field in Eugene, Ore., University of Wisconsin redshirt junior Jason Swarens — a 2010 graduate of Terre Haute South High School — competed against the toughest competition he's ever faced in the men's shot put.
The meet was the 2023 Toyota USA Track & Field (USATF) outdoor championships, some of which were televised on CNBC.
Although the 21-year-old Swarens placed 15th out of 16 qualifiers — all the others older than him — he did not consider his best throw of 63 feet, 0 3/4 inches (19.22 meters on his second attempt) a failure by any means.
Actually, the 63-0 3/4 was his only throw that counted because he scratched on his first and third attempts, therefore he did not qualify for three more tries as part of the top eight.
But Swarens sounded happy as he prepares to represent the USA in the NACAC U23 Championships on July 21-23 at San Jose, Costa Rica.
"[Sunday's] competition was definitely tough," he told the Tribune-Star via text afterward. "But it was also an incredibly exciting experience for me. Walking onto the field in front of an amazing crowd and being surrounded by so many talented throwers was truly exhilarating. I made sure to savor every moment and learn from the pros who were competing alongside me.
"While I didn't achieve the results I had hoped for, I genuinely wouldn't change a thing if I could go back. I believe that every competition, win or lose, presents an opportunity for growth and learning. As [NBA superstar] Giannis Antetokounmpo has said, 'There is no failure in sports.' Despite the outcome, I had a lot of fun and gained valuable insights into both the mental and physical aspects of my performance.
In the last few months, Swarens has finished 13th in the shot put with a distance of 64-3 in the NCAA outdoor championships (June 7-10), 10th with a toss of 64-2 1/2 in the NCAA West Preliminary Round (May 24-27) and threw a personal best of 67-4 3/4 to come in third in the Big Ten championships (May 12-14).
Way back when Swarens was a junior at South in 2019, he captured the IHSAA state title in the boys shot put. He didn't get an opportunity to repeat as a senior, however, because the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of all Indiana high school sports at the time.
At 21 now, it's reasonable to assume that his best is yet to come, considering his specialty event is the men's shot put and not women's gymnastics.
Meanwhile, five current and former Indiana State student-athletes took part in the USATF outdoor championships at the same Hayward Field last weekend.
Competing in this meet for a second consecutive season, Ryann Porter closed her 2022-23 campaign with a mark of 40-9 3/4 (12.44m) in the women's triple jump. Porter, a three-time Honorable Mention All-America selection, recorded her top mark of the meet on her third attempt.
Former Sycamore All-American and current volunteer assistant Erin Reese took part in the women's hammer throw, earning a sixth-place finish in a field featuring half of the top 10 in the world. Reese, who was NCAA runner-up in the event in 2019, had a top throw of 232-11 (71m) in her opening attempt.
Niesha Anderson was one of two current Sycamore throwers to participate in the USATF U20 outdoor championships, competing in the women's shot put and hammer throw. Anderson placed 10th in the shot put with a top mark of 43-5 (13.23m) and 12th in the hammer throw with a top mark of 149-3 (45.49m). Her top marks in both events came on her first attempts.
Josie Hapack also represented the ISU throwers in the women's discus at the USATF U20 championships, placing seventh. Hapack’s top mark of 149-3 (45.50m) came on her final attempt.
Terrance O’Bannon closed his opening season for the Sycamores in the men's 100m at the USATF U20 outdoor championships, placing 11th. O’Bannon, who earned all-conference honors during the indoor season, was fourth in his heat and missed out on qualifying for finals by five-hundredths of a second.
