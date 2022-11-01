Girls basketball in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference changed in a major way six years ago when a pair of outstanding freshman classes started playing for Linton and North Central.
In seven seasons prior to that, the Miners and Thunderbirds combined to win just over 20% of their games and were almost never a factor in the SWIAC race. North Central had one winning season while going 39-111, and the Miners had no seasons above .500 in seven years with a 26-132 mark. In the combined 14 seasons for the two schools, nine ended with five wins or fewer.
A nostalgic time for the rest of the conference, as it turned out.
Since then the Miners, bolstered by that 2017-2018 freshman class that included Aubrey Burgess, Haley Rose and Vanessa Shafford, had a four-year run that included back-to-back Class 2A state championships and a 94-14 record. North Central, sparked by Jocelyn Cox, Averi Davidson and Courtney Williams, went 62-37 in those four seasons, reaching a regional championship game in 2019-2020.
Although those two classes full of four-year regulars had graduated last year, the Thunderbirds and Miners reloaded instead of rebuilding. A new freshman class helped North Central go 19-7 a year ago, and some players who got their feet wet during the Linton championship seasons helped the Miners go 14-8.
The Miners and Thunderbirds could be battling for conference superiority in two weeks, when they meet at Linton on Nov. 17, although defending champion Eastern Greene may have something to say about that. Here’s what the four northernmost teams in the league have to offer this winter.
- — Coach Jason Sinders’ Eels were just 3-21 last season and brought up the rear in the conference standings. But their two regular-season wins were by a total of 60 points — when they were good, they were very good — and they picked up a sectional win too.
Shaylee Evans, Abby Jo Grupe and Macy Tucker will be starting for the Eels for the fourth straight season, and Sinders is optimistic.
“I believe it’s going to be a better year,” the coach said. “Lots of athletic ability and more strength coming in.”
- — Coach Jared Rehmel has three returning starters in senior Carsyn Chambers, who had become a defensive sparkplug on the second championship team, and juniors Bradie Chambers and Sydney Jerrells. The two juniors were the leading scorers a year ago (14.5 ppg and 9.5 ppg respectively), and the Chambers sisters are the daughters of former Indiana All-Star Jared Chambers.
There’s more. This year’s other two starters are expected to be sophomore guards Addisyn McKee (who averaged 7.5 points as a freshman) and Claire Stanton; backcourt depth is available in sophomores Alyvia McKee (yes, they are twins), Bella Franklin and Maelee Pilant and possibly senior Kylie Cooksey, who didn’t play last year but was part of the championship squads; and the state-finalist volleyball team will contribute 6-0 sophomore Becca Robbins and 6-2 sophomore Taryn Thuis in addition to Cooksey.
“We’ve got a chance,” Rehmel says, and he’s talking about a chance to be really good. “I love our toughness and team speed. The question will be can we score in the half-court.”
- — The second trio of standouts coming four years apart for the Thunderbirds have at least one thing in common: one of them is a daughter of coach Joey Davidson.
Jalyn Davidson, Shelby Seay and Samantha Secrest are this year sophomores, and it might be that they have more help than that first trio did. Juniors Lilli Gaines, Grace Scott and Maggie Scott will also be contributors, and senior veteran Katie Jones is a big presence in the middle.
“We have put in the offseason work,” coach Davidson said. “Weight training was a key for us . . . and the kids are hungry for success.”
- — Looking for a SWIAC darkhorse? That could be coach Chase Rhoten’s Lakers, who were 10-12 last season and have a young nucleus to work with.
Sophomore Layni Stone was an all-SWIAC performer after averaging 14 ppg as a freshman, and Chase Hammond is another returning starter as a sophomore. Senior JaLee Webb, a third returning starter, does her best work on the block.
“Overall, a very young team,” said Rhoten, who has some incoming freshmen capable of making an impact. “We want to continue to build and improve [from that 10-12 record] . . . it’s a great group of girls who love to compete.”
- — An overtime win over Linton enabled Eastern Greene to sweep its SWIAC competition during a 17-6 season, and the Thunderbirds two key players returning in senior Kenady Hudson and junior Keylee Hudson (daughters of Eastern boys coach Jamie Hudson).
Bloomfield, with a new coach in Sierra Babcock, will be a factor after going 12-12 last season and finishing 4-2 in conference play, while White River Valley (new coach April Settles) and North Daviess won seven games each last season.
