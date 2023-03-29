With sweeps of Illinois-Chicago and Drake to initiate the Missouri Valley Conference campaign, Indiana State’s softball team secured a perfect start.
The Sycamores (17-14, 6-0 MVC) came away with three run-rules against the Flames by nearly amassing double-digit runs in three games after just five innings.
In Des Moines, Iowa, last weekend, the Trees held the Bulldogs to less than three runs a game to cement the program’s best start in the Valley, which dates back to its conception in 1983.
Junior Isabella Henning has been raking. Ahead of a doubleheader loss Wednesday at Illinois (3-1 and 6-0), she led the MVC in hitting (.440) and on-base averages (.525) respectively.
“I think starting off 6-0 has been really good just because those first few games in the conference can always be a real test and it’s really hard to sweep someone,” Henning said. “Doing that twice in the beginning no matter where the team stands in the conference is a really huge accomplishment. I think that sets us [up] for a really good path for the rest of the conference.”
She currently has three homers, 14 RBI and 23 runs.
“Hitting is always up and down,” Henning said. “But when you have that confidence, it helps a lot. Since you know, I’m seeing the ball well, so this helps a lot with me so I can get on and get hits.”
The success of the club has been a byproduct of fielding, pitching and hitting as Henning has helped cultivate a swagger.
“Almost every time she goes up to bat, we’re like, ‘She’s going to for sure get a hit, get on somehow,’” sophomore pitcher Hailey Griffin said. “She is very humble with everything that she does and she knows she’s going to get on.”
Junior Kennedy Shady has proven to be a lethal complimentary piece. She’s second in the league with a .429 average. Her slugging is above .600 like Henning.
Senior catcher Annie Tokarek has proven to be a sound power hitter. She has three homers and 24 driven in runs to top the squad.
The hurlers have proven capable.
Griffin, a sophomore, is hitting her stride as a reliever. She has a 2.69 ERA, a 2-0 mark through 28 innings coming into Wed. She has surrendered 22 hits, 11 earned runs, 11 walks and fanned 20 batters.
The underclassman is 5-0 as a Sycamore across two seasons.
“In the circle for me and the rest of the pitchers, we always know that our defense has our back and that just pushes us to do the best that we can,” she said.
Her riseball has been her forte.
“I like to throw it inside and it breaks right on top of the hand and they swing under it and pop it straight up in the air,” she said.
She attributes some of her clutch late-game pitching to the framing from Tokarek behind the plate.
And Griffin has veteran slingers paving the route. Senior Lexi Benko has a 1.96 ERA and an 8-4 record through 15 starts after starting against the Illini. She went 3.1 innings Wednesday, allowing three earned runs and posting a pair of strikeouts in the 3-1 loss.
Allowing less than one hit per inning in 75 innings, she has struck out a hitter at a rate of nearly three every four innings.
The Chesterton native pitched two shutouts in February against James Madison and Kennesaw State. She recorded 15 strikeouts in the process.
Northview alumna Lauren Sackett is 3-4 through five starts. The sophomore leads the team with four saves and is second on the team in strikeouts with 57 across 38 innings.
“Getting off to a good start [in the MVC] kind of lets the team know, ‘Hey, we’re a solid club and we can play with anybody,’” sixth-year ISU coach Mike Perniciaro said. “Getting off to that start is big because we’ve dropped some games in previous years that come back to haunt you.”
