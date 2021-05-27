Sumar Classic postponed by afternoon rain

The U.S. Auto Club's Sumar Classic, scheduled for Thursday evening at the Terre Haute Action Track, has been postponed due to afternoon rainfall.
The USAC Silver Crown Series event was the second of three big nights scheduled at the track this week. Track Enterprises officials are working with USAC officials on a potential reschedule date.
For the Terre Haute Action Track, focus now turns to Friday for the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars.
Pits will open at 2 p.m. Friday, grandstands at 3 and hot laps begin at 6:30 with racing to follow.
Tickets for Friday’s event are available online at worldofoutlaws.com or at the gate on race day.
For more information, visit terrehauteactiontrack.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.