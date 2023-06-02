The Sullivan girls tennis team rolled up 21 victories this season, but a 22nd win proved elusive Friday afternoon at Carmel High School's Todd Witsken Tennis Center.
The Golden Arrows lost 5-0 to Fishers in the IHSAA state quarterfinals round. Coach Wes Kirk's squad finished with a 21-2 record after making its second state-finals trip in three years.
Also Friday, host Carmel beat Delta 5-0. Fishers and Carmel will advance to the state semifinals Saturday morning.
Singles — Mischa Briggs (F) def. Hanna Burkhart 6-0, 6-0; Izzy Mokra (F) def. Paige Chickadaunce 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Ober (F) def. Ally McKinney 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Emma Beehler-Cassie Maurer (F) def. Sarah Francis-Maggie McCammon 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Barron-Meredith Ober (F) def. Ella King-Parker Mischler 6-0, 6-0.
