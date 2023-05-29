Fishers, ranked No. 4 in the final Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association regular-season poll for girls tennis, will be Sullivan's opponent on Day 1 of the eight-team state finals.
The Sullivan-Fishers match will begin at noon Friday on Carmel's courts 6 through 10. On courts 1 through 5 at Carmel, the host Greyhounds will be taking on Delta, also at noon.
Spectators are asked to enter Gate 1 of Carmel's large campus to find parking availability.
The Golden Arrows (21-1 in dual matches) lost to Terre Haute South during the regular season before avenging that setback in the Terre Haute North Sectional. Sullivan was not ranked in the final IHSTCA poll, while South was ranked 29th.
Sullivan earned its second trip to the state finals in the last three years by beating Centerville 4-1 on Saturday in the Center Grove Semistate. Sullivan's three starting seniors had to travel by private plane to Greenwood to arrive for the match in time because their graduation ceremonies in Sullivan took place that morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.