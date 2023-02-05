Seniors Lane Gilbert and Alex Rose of Terre Haute South experienced familiar feelings Saturday in the IHSAA Bloomington South wrestling regional, although they were different types of feelings.
For Gilbert, who competed in the 120-pound weight class Saturday, his were winning his fourth straight regional championship and advancing to the semistate for the fourth straight year. He's also been a state finalist the previous three years, but he hasn't won his weight class in that.
Yet.
For Rose, a 220-pounder Saturday, his familiarity was his opponent — Owen Valley junior Eli Hinshaw. Rose lost to Hinshaw twice in the regular season before pinning him in the Bloomington North Sectional championship match last weekend. On Saturday, Rose was forced to go the six-minute distance but still outpointed Hinshaw 8-5 for the hard-earned triumph.
"I'm really working on being aggressive, always trying to score points and never being complacent," explained Rose, an Indiana State football commit for next season. "That was a big thing I changed from the beginning of the season to where I'm at now. I'm just wrestling to score points constantly."
Rose, who qualified for the state finals at 182 last season, told the Tribune-Star that he enjoys trading moves and holds with Hinshaw because of how tough he is as a competitor.
"He's really, really strong," mentioned Rose, whose description could be used about himself as well. "He's really lengthy."
"He wrestled smart," South coach Gabe Cook said of Rose's three-win regional performance, which boosted his 2022-23 record to 34-3. "He didn't try to protect his lead. He kept scoring points throughout the whole match."
Rose's eventual goal for this season, whether he has to go through Hinshaw again in next Saturday's semistate or not, is to be standing on the podium at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the 220 state finals in two weeks.
In the regional, South finished third as a team with 100.5 points. Tell City and Bloomington South were first and second respectively with 139.5 and 107 points.
Cook's Braves had nine wrestlers place in the top four of their weight classes, including Rose, and they'll move on to next Saturday's semistate at Ford Center in Evansville.
The others were freshman Colton Campbell (fourth, 106); freshman William Rader (fourth, 113); freshman Noah Fields (fourth, 120); junior Josiah Dedeaux (third, 126); junior Kasey Stewart (fourth, 138); senior Luke May (third, 152); senior Jorge Franco (second, 160); and sophomore Sean Murphy (third, 285).
Cook pointed out that only two South freshmen had qualified for the semistate before this year, at least since he became coach, so three ninth-graders qualifying Saturday clearly made him happy.
But the veteran coach wasn't completely happy with South's overall mark Saturday.
"We were hoping for more [semistate qualifiers]," Cook admitted. "I know we have a couple seniors who are done [with their seasons]. … I think we left some matches out there that we could have won today."
Northview also enjoyed a pretty decent day on the mat, but controversy almost marred the runner-up finish of Seth Cowden in the 126 class.
Trailing Tell City sophomore Chase Stephens 6-1 entering the third period in the final match, Cowden rallied with a takedown and a three-point near fall to tie the score. With 1:07 showing on the clock, the official slapped his hand to the mat to signify that Cowden had pinned Stephens, causing Northview wrestlers, coaches and fans to celebrate.
But then …
The official changed his mind and ruled that no pin had occurred before ordering both grapplers to resume action. Neither scored for the rest of the period, forcing a one-minute overtime, during which Stephens followed through on a takedown with 26 seconds left to secure the victory.
The bright spot for Cowden (25-3) is that the unusual ruling didn't cost him his third semistate appearance.
"Going into the third period, I knew I needed a big move," Cowden explained. "So I was going for a throw regardless. I stuck my throw and put the kid on his back and tied up the match and even got the pin, but we all know how that goes."
As mentioned earlier, the "pin" was erased from the history book. Cowden said the official provided no reason for his verbal reversal.
"He gave no explanation at all," the Knights' senior emphasized.
"For some reason, he changed his mind," added Northview coach Tony Sanabria, who said he'll try to protest the call to the IHSAA over the next few days.
Taking nothing away from Stephens, Cowden noted that he may have felt mentally down in the OT after watching what he thought was a pin stricken from the results.
Cowden promised that he will enter Ford Center next Saturday thinking of himself as a regional champion, regardless of whose hand got raised in the regional, and "I'm going to dominate there as well."
Other Knights who extended their seasons at least one more week were Tyler Lee (fourth, 160); Richard Alexander (second, 182); and Dalton Simmons (second, 195). Also planning an Evansville trip for next Saturday are three West Vigo seniors — Brock Higgins (third, 195); Preston Montgomery (third, 220); and Region Hendricks (second, 285).
For Gilbert — who placed fourth in the state as a 113-pound freshman in 2020, third as a 120-pound sophomore in 2021 and eighth in an injury-plagued junior season at 120 in 2022 — he knows there will be no more chances at high school glory after the next couple weeks. So it's time to put the pedal to the metal.
On Saturday, Gilbert scored two pins before decisioning Southridge junior Cameron Fogle 8-4 in the finale. Gilbert is now 33-3 for the season.
"He's beat some quality opponents and lost to some quality opponents this year," Gilbert said of Fogle. "He's pretty rough. He's very, very technical, very, very strong."
Sullivan coach Roy Monroe described his grandson/star wrestler's effort Saturday as "conservative."
"Very conservative," he continued. "I think we could have let a lot more hang out than what we did. We've had our ups and downs this year. … But he looks a lot better in the last three weeks than he's looked all year."
Gilbert insists he's healthier at this point in 2023 than he was in 2022, thus improving his chances of a spectacular farewell to high school wrestling or possibly wrestling altogether. He acknowledged that he hasn't decided what he will do after graduating from Sullivan in the spring and there's a chance he may not continue wrestling.
In the meantime, Gilbert's non-classroom schedule will consist of practice, practice, practice.
