Sullivan's Isaac Bedwell has made a significant splash on the first day of competition at the U.S. National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships.
Bedwell finished second in the 13-14 Division at the pole vault on the first day of the meet, which is taking place at Hornet Stadium on the campus of Sacramento State University.
Bedwell cleared a height of 2.70 meters, almost nine feet in imperial measurement, good for second place behind winner Jaxon Jerabek who won with a clearance of 3.75 meters.
Bedwell, who is competing unattached, first cleared 2.55 meters on his opening attempt and also cleared 2.70 meters on his first try.
Bedwell's nearest competitors could only clear 2.55 meters. Jerabek was the heavy favorite as he began his day by clearing 3.45 meters before later settling for the winning vault.
Bedwell has been competing, and winning, on the summer youth circuit in the pole vault.
He finished first in youth meets at Center Grove, Westfield, Fishers as well as the Indiana Association Junior Olympic Championships at Manchester and in his Region 7 meet at Wabash College.
Bedwell's best vault among those meet wins was the 3.05 height he cleared at Fishers on June 11.
