Sullivan wins semifinal, SV falls at Forest Park softball semistate

Sullivan's Golden Arrows moved into the Final Four of Class 2A high school softball with a 7-5 win over South Ripley on Saturday afternoon at the Forest Park Semistate.
They weren't joined in the championship game later that day by longtime rival South Vermillion, however. The Wildcats came within a couple of swings of a come-from-behind victory but fell 5-3 to third-ranked Union County.
Home runs in the top of the first inning got both Saturday winners off on the right foot. Union County's Shelby Hall got a two-run blast when South Vermillion center fielder Allison Schawitsch ran out of real estate while drifting back for a high fly ball, and winning pitcher Kendal Edmondson had a three-run lead before she stepped into the circle thanks to a towering blast of her own in the second game.
And after those hits, both the Patriots and the Arrows spent most of the rest of their time staving off comebacks.
"The first inning was the difference-maker," coach Butch Leek of the Wildcats said after the game, although unearned runs in each of the next two innings didn't help either.
South Vermillion didn't have a baserunner in each of its first two innings, but in the bottom of the third MaKenzie Mackey led off with a double and scored on Rylee Richey's bunt and Tori Linnenkamp's sacrifice fly.
And the Wildcats still weren't finished. Schawitsch singled with two outs, stole second and scored on a hit by Kenley Minor that cut the lead to 4-2.
Union County got that run back in the top of the fifth, but the Wildcats answered in the bottom of the inning when Richey walked and came around on hits by Linnenkamp and Schawitsch. South Vermillion went on to load the bases in that inning and, despite a baserunning mistake, got the tying run into scoring position in the bottom of the seventh but left all five of those runners stranded.
"Our kids are resilient," Leek said. "They fought back and we put ourselves in position to tie it or win it. It just didn't go our way."
The good-hitting Union County team — whose big third baseman Sophia Knock was walked intentionally three times after hitting a first-inning double ahead of Hill's homer — were held in check as well as they were thanks to some good Wildcat defense. Left fielder Kyla Fellows started a double play by catching a fly ball and throwing out a runner at the plate, Schawitsch also threw out a runner at home and Minor had several gems at third base.
"I told the girls to keep their heads up," Leek said. "It was a great ride and we played well right to the end. I feel bad for my seniors [Linnenkamp, Schawitsch, Fellows, Hailey Boardman and Callie Travioli]."
Edmondson's first-inning blast, following a hit by Gracie Shorter and a walk to Delainey Shorter, seemed to be a sign that the Arrows would coast, but South Ripley answered in the bottom of the second when Cassie Franklin hit a two-run homer and Sullivan gave up an unearned run before the inning ended.
The tie lasted just a couple of minutes. Delainey Shorter led off the top of the third with her second walk, stole second and third and scored on Edmondson's grounder, and doubles by Brooklyn Rlley and Avery Wiltermood contributed to three more runs.
Then neither team scored for awhile, maybe sapped by the heat. South Ripley got two two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth when eventual losing pitcher Madi Tompkins dropped a triple into the right-field corner, but reliever Kate Ridgway struck out three of the last four batters.
"We made it interesting," Sullivan coach Lela Earley said afterward. "We're not perfect by any means . . . but if we have one more run than them at the end of the game, that's all that matters.
"We did a good job at bat," continued Earley, whose team had threats in every inning, "but I'd like to see us not leave as many on base."
