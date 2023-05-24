Sullivan got straight-set wins in four of its five matches in blanking Benton Central 5-0 for the Crawfordsville Regional championship in girls high school tennis Wednesday.
Senior Paige Chickadaunce won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles for the Golden Arrows (20-1 in dual matches).
This was Sullivan’s second regional title in girls tennis in the last three years.
“We are very proud to bring home a second regional championship [in girls tennis] in school history,” Sullivan coach Wes Kirk told the Tribune-Star via text afterward. “We are playing very well and excited to see if we can keep our run alive in the semistate.”
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. K. Yadon 6-0, 6-1; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. R. Tolen 6-0, 6-0; Ally McKinney (S) def. A. Harrell 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Maggie McCammon (S) def. E. Wetli-S. Cobb 6-7 (7), 6-1, 10-6; Parker Mishler-Ella King (S) def. K. Sarault-H. Todd 6-4, 6-0.
Next — Sullivan (20-1 in dual matches) will face the East Central-Centerville survivor from the Richmond Regional at noon Saturday in the Center Grove Semistate.
